ajc logo
X

Week 4 high school schedule

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
44 minutes ago

Friday

ACE Charter at Jordan

Alpharetta at Chattahoochee

Arabia Mountain at Meadowcreek

Archer at Norcross

Athens Academy at Mount Pisgah Christian

Athens Christian at Bethlehem Christian

Atkinson County at Bacon County

B.E.S.T. Academy at Camden County

Baldwin at Washington County

Banks County at Franklin County

Benedictine at Ware County

Berrien at Lanier County

Bleckley County at Schley County

Bolles, FL at Brunswick

Bowdon at Tattnall Square

Bradwell Institute at South Effingham

Brantley County at Johnson-Savannah

Brooks County at Mitchell County

Calvary Day at Frederica Academy (GISA)

Cambridge at West Forsyth

Carrollton at Villa Rica

Carver-Columbus at Northeast

Cass at Adairsville

Cedar Grove at Collins Hill

Cedartown at Calhoun

Central Gwinnett at Habersham Central

Central-Macon at Worth County

Central-Talbotton at Twiggs County

Chamblee at Duluth

Chapel Hill at South Cobb

Charlton County at University Christian, FL

Cherokee Bluff at Madison County

Clarke Central at Gainesville

Clarkston at Cross Keys

Clinch County at Cook

Coahulla Creek at Chattooga

Colquitt County at Lee County

Columbia at Cartersville

Crawford County at Central Fellowship Christian

Dacula at Tucker

Dade County at Marion County

Dodge County at Swainsboro

Dougherty at Hapeville

Douglass at Stone Mountain

Drew at Riverdale

Druid Hills at Dunwoody

Dutchtown at Spalding

Eagle’s Landing at Discovery

East Hall at Chestatee

East Laurens at Richmond Academy

East Paulding at Paulding County

East St. Louis, IL at Creekside

Eastside at Alcovy

Emanuel County Institute at Dublin

Etowah at Centennial

Evans at Burke County

Fellowship Christian at St. Francis

First Presbyterian at Laney

Georgia Military at Washington-Wilkes

Gilmer at Ringgold

Godby, FL at Cairo

Gordon Central at Trion

Grace Christian at Pataula Charter

Greater Atlanta Christian at Decatur

Griffin at Northgate

Groves at Claxton

Harrison at Denmark

Hart County at Daniel, SC

Hawkinsville at Marion County

Heard County at Callaway

Hephzibah at Tattnall County

Hillgrove at Allatoona

Holy Innocents’ at Ensworth, TN

Howard at Harris County

Irwin County at Turner County

Jackson at Union Grove

Jeff Davis at Metter

Jefferson at Oconee County

Jenkins County at Cross Creek

Jones County at Peach County

Kell at Sprayberry

Lake Oconee Academy at Oglethorpe County

Lakeside-DeKalb at Osborne

Lassiter at Woodstock

Liberty County at Pierce County

Locust Grove at Houston County

Loganville at Apalachee

Lovett at Pace Academy

Manchester at Lamar County

Marietta at North Cobb

Marist at Woodward Academy

Mary Persons at Haralson County

McIntosh at Central-Carroll

McNair at Mercy Catholic

Midland Valley at Harlem

Miller Grove at Campbell

Monroe Area at Prince Avenue

Monroe at Westover

Montgomery County at Wheeler County

Morgan County at Hebron Christian

Morrow at Hiram

Mountain View at Jackson County

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at McDonough

New Hampstead at South Lake, FL

Newton at McEachern

North Clayton at Chattahoochee County

North Forsyth at Creekview

North Paulding at South Paulding

North Springs at M.L. King

Northside-Columbus at Shaw

Northview at Midtown

Northwest Whitfield at North Murray

Parkview at North Gwinnett

Pebblebrook at Rome

Pike County at Randolph-Clay

Pope at Walton

Providence Christian at Riverside Military

Putnam County at Jasper County

Ridgeland at Heritage-Catoosa

River Ridge at North Atlanta

Rockmart at Dalton

Roswell at Milton

Rutland at Westside-Macon

Sandy Creek at East Coweta

Savannah at Butler

Savannah Christian at Battery Creek, SC

Seckinger at Shiloh

Sequoyah at Cherokee

Social Circle at Loganville Christian

Sonoraville at LaFayette

South Atlanta at Lovejoy

Southeast Bulloch at Effingham County

Southwest DeKalb at Westlake

Spartanburg, SC at Grayson

St. Pius X at Blessed Trinity

Stephens County at Dawson County

Stephenson at Carver-Atlanta

Stockbridge at Luella

Sumter County at Crisp County

Telfair County at Miller County

Temple at Lumpkin County

Terrell County at Early County

Thomas County Central at Chiles, FL

Thomasville at Bainbridge

Toombs County at Jefferson County

Union County at Armuchee

Valdosta at Warner Robins

Veterans at Perry

Vidalia at West Laurens

Walker at Strong Rock Christian

Walnut Grove at North Hall

Wesleyan at Whitefield Academy

Wilcox County at Pelham

Wilkinson County at Greene County

Winder-Barrow at Peachtree Ridge

Windsor Forest at Islands

Woodland-Cartersville at Pepperell

Woodland-Stockbridge at Hampton

Saturday

Coffee at St. Augustine, FL

Fitzgerald at Madison County

Richmond Hill at Baker County

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez is expected to return to the team Monday after being suspended for one week. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda explains Josef Martinez suspension17h ago
072922 Flowery Branch, Ga.: Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 key matchups: Saints at Falcons
55m ago
The Georgia Bulldogs will play in front of a crowd at Sanford Stadium for the first time since they were feted for winning the 2021 national championship with a parade and trophy presentation on Jan. 15. The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (1-0) play host to Samford (1-0) in the 2022 season home opener on Saturday at 4 p.m. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

5 things to know about No. 2 Georgia’s home opener vs. Samford
23h ago
The Falcons should cover this week against the Saints, columnist Michael Cunningham writes. (JASON GETZ / FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Weekend Predictions: Falcons open with close loss to Saints
18h ago
The Falcons should cover this week against the Saints, columnist Michael Cunningham writes. (JASON GETZ / FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Weekend Predictions: Falcons open with close loss to Saints
18h ago
Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) eludes the tackle of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson (90) and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Falcons’ X-factor: Containing Saints RB Alvin Kamara in season opener
2h ago
The Latest
Langston Hughes’s Prentiss Air Noland (1) runs the ball during a GHSA High School football game between Langston Hughes High School and McEachern High School at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA., on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Jenn Finch)

Credit: Jenn Finch

The Leaderboard: Hall, Hardaway, Gibson rank No. 1 after Week 3
1h ago
National rankings: An up-and-down week for Georgia teams
2h ago
4 Questions with 247Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell
2h ago
Featured
Nick Carusillo (left) is shown with his mother, Tina Carusillo (center) and his sister, Jessica Long in a family photo.

Credit: Family photo

Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top