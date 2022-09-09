Week 4 high school schedule

Friday
ACE Charter at Jordan
Alpharetta at Chattahoochee
Arabia Mountain at Meadowcreek
Archer at Norcross
Athens Academy at Mount Pisgah Christian
Athens Christian at Bethlehem Christian
Atkinson County at Bacon County
B.E.S.T. Academy at Camden County
Baldwin at Washington County
Banks County at Franklin County
Benedictine at Ware County
Berrien at Lanier County
Bleckley County at Schley County
Bolles, FL at Brunswick
Bowdon at Tattnall Square
Bradwell Institute at South Effingham
Brantley County at Johnson-Savannah
Brooks County at Mitchell County
Calvary Day at Frederica Academy (GISA)
Cambridge at West Forsyth
Carrollton at Villa Rica
Carver-Columbus at Northeast
Cass at Adairsville
Cedartown at Calhoun
Central Gwinnett at Habersham Central
Central-Macon at Worth County
Central-Talbotton at Twiggs County
Chamblee at Duluth
Chapel Hill at South Cobb
Charlton County at University Christian, FL
Cherokee Bluff at Madison County
Clarke Central at Gainesville
Clarkston at Cross Keys
Clinch County at Cook
Coahulla Creek at Chattooga
Colquitt County at Lee County
Columbia at Cartersville
Crawford County at Central Fellowship Christian
Dacula at Tucker
Dade County at Marion County
Dodge County at Swainsboro
Dougherty at Hapeville
Douglass at Stone Mountain
Drew at Riverdale
Druid Hills at Dunwoody
Dutchtown at Spalding
Eagle’s Landing at Discovery
East Hall at Chestatee
East Laurens at Richmond Academy
East Paulding at Paulding County
East St. Louis, IL at Creekside
Eastside at Alcovy
Emanuel County Institute at Dublin
Etowah at Centennial
Evans at Burke County
Fellowship Christian at St. Francis
First Presbyterian at Laney
Georgia Military at Washington-Wilkes
Gilmer at Ringgold
Godby, FL at Cairo
Gordon Central at Trion
Grace Christian at Pataula Charter
Greater Atlanta Christian at Decatur
Griffin at Northgate
Groves at Claxton
Harrison at Denmark
Hart County at Daniel, SC
Hawkinsville at Marion County
Heard County at Callaway
Hephzibah at Tattnall County
Hillgrove at Allatoona
Holy Innocents’ at Ensworth, TN
Howard at Harris County
Irwin County at Turner County
Jackson at Union Grove
Jeff Davis at Metter
Jefferson at Oconee County
Jenkins County at Cross Creek
Jones County at Peach County
Kell at Sprayberry
Lake Oconee Academy at Oglethorpe County
Lakeside-DeKalb at Osborne
Lassiter at Woodstock
Liberty County at Pierce County
Locust Grove at Houston County
Loganville at Apalachee
Lovett at Pace Academy
Marist at Woodward Academy
Mary Persons at Haralson County
McIntosh at Central-Carroll
McNair at Mercy Catholic
Midland Valley at Harlem
Miller Grove at Campbell
Monroe Area at Prince Avenue
Monroe at Westover
Montgomery County at Wheeler County
Morgan County at Hebron Christian
Morrow at Hiram
Mountain View at Jackson County
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at McDonough
New Hampstead at South Lake, FL
Newton at McEachern
North Clayton at Chattahoochee County
North Forsyth at Creekview
North Paulding at South Paulding
North Springs at M.L. King
Northside-Columbus at Shaw
Northview at Midtown
Northwest Whitfield at North Murray
Pebblebrook at Rome
Pike County at Randolph-Clay
Pope at Walton
Providence Christian at Riverside Military
Putnam County at Jasper County
Ridgeland at Heritage-Catoosa
River Ridge at North Atlanta
Rockmart at Dalton
Roswell at Milton
Rutland at Westside-Macon
Sandy Creek at East Coweta
Savannah at Butler
Savannah Christian at Battery Creek, SC
Seckinger at Shiloh
Sequoyah at Cherokee
Social Circle at Loganville Christian
Sonoraville at LaFayette
Southeast Bulloch at Effingham County
Southwest DeKalb at Westlake
Spartanburg, SC at Grayson
St. Pius X at Blessed Trinity
Stephens County at Dawson County
Stephenson at Carver-Atlanta
Stockbridge at Luella
Sumter County at Crisp County
Telfair County at Miller County
Temple at Lumpkin County
Terrell County at Early County
Thomas County Central at Chiles, FL
Thomasville at Bainbridge
Toombs County at Jefferson County
Union County at Armuchee
Veterans at Perry
Vidalia at West Laurens
Walker at Strong Rock Christian
Walnut Grove at North Hall
Wesleyan at Whitefield Academy
Wilcox County at Pelham
Wilkinson County at Greene County
Winder-Barrow at Peachtree Ridge
Windsor Forest at Islands
Woodland-Cartersville at Pepperell
Woodland-Stockbridge at Hampton
Saturday
Coffee at St. Augustine, FL
Fitzgerald at Madison County
Richmond Hill at Baker County
