Malachi Singleton has led the Warriors to consecutive 10-2 finishes and region titles. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Malachi Singleton, North Cobb

Position: Quarterback

Height, weight: 6-1, 225

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Arkansas

2021 season wrapup: Singleton, the state’s top-rated dual-threat quarterback, has led the Warriors to consecutive 10-2 finishes and region titles and made first-team all-state last season, when he rushed for 1,037 yards and 25 touchdowns while passing for 2,348 yards and 24 touchdowns. He’s also charismatic leader. “Everyone gets an inch taller when Malachi walks on the field,’’ North Cobb coach Shane Queen said.

School’s first Super 11 since: Mike Fredenberg in 1990.

AJC Sports
