Malachi Singleton, North Cobb

2021 season wrapup: Singleton, the state’s top-rated dual-threat quarterback, has led the Warriors to consecutive 10-2 finishes and region titles and made first-team all-state last season, when he rushed for 1,037 yards and 25 touchdowns while passing for 2,348 yards and 24 touchdowns. He’s also charismatic leader. “Everyone gets an inch taller when Malachi walks on the field,’’ North Cobb coach Shane Queen said.

School’s first Super 11 since: Mike Fredenberg in 1990.