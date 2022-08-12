ajc logo
Vic Burley, Warner Robins

Vic Burley is the No. 3 player in Georgia and the No. 4 defensive lineman nationally, who is committed to Clemson. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

By AJC Sports
55 minutes ago

Vic Burley, Warner Robins

Position: Defensive line

Height, weight: 6-5, 265

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Clemson

2021 season wrapup: Burley is the reigning Class 5A defensive player of the year. He had 43 tackles, five sacks and 14 tackles for losses for the Class 5A champion in 2021. He plays multiple positions along the line. Burley, the No. 3 player in Georgia and the No. 4 defensive lineman nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings, is Warner Robins’ highest-rated prospect this century.

School’s first Super 11 since: Willie Reid in 2020.

AJC Sports
