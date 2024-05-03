Business

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list

Balram Bheodari is departing an airport that’s a work in progress, with massive construction projects underway and congestion during peak periods
Balram Bheodari (left), General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens react as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (not pictured) speaks at D Modular Unit Construction Yard near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, April 25, 2024. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined local leaders Thursday at the world’s busiest airport to mark a milestone in one of the country’s major airport infrastructure initiatives. Buttigieg joined Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the construction site where work is underway to build pieces of an expansion of Hartsfield-Jackson’s Concourse D. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Balram Bheodari (left), General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens react as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (not pictured) speaks at D Modular Unit Construction Yard near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, April 25, 2024. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined local leaders Thursday at the world’s busiest airport to mark a milestone in one of the country’s major airport infrastructure initiatives. Buttigieg joined Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the construction site where work is underway to build pieces of an expansion of Hartsfield-Jackson’s Concourse D. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
Updated 17 minutes ago

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s outgoing general manager, Balram Bheodari, stepped into the role in 2021 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic when air travel was still in recovery mode.

He’s leaving as the airport grapples with rapid growth in passenger traffic coming out of the pandemic that drove complaints in the last year about long security lines and shuttle waits at the world’s busiest airport.

ExploreAtlanta airport parking, long lines cause growing travel frustrations

The Atlanta airport is also in the midst of a more than $11 billion expansion and modernization, with massive construction projects and detours causing both disruptions for travelers and promise for more capacity in the future.

The role of airport GM is one of the most important roles at the city of Atlanta, which owns and operates Hartsfield-Jackson, and one of the most high-profile jobs in Georgia. The airport is an economic engine for the state, playing a huge role in attracting and retaining business and connecting Atlanta to the world.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport General Manager Balram Bheodari (left) walks with Senator Jon Ossoff (right) before a press conference on the expansion of Concourse D on Thursday, July 7, 2022 (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Thursday announcement that Bheodari would depart the airport also comes just weeks after the resignation of the airport’s chief commercial officer Jai Ferrell, who Bheodari had defended last year after an investigation into inappropriate expenses.

Among Ferrell’s responsibilities was overseeing airport concessions, including a massive round of concessions contracting that is still underway. The airport has not announced a replacement for Ferrell.

Hartsfield-Jackson issued a statement from Bheodari, in which he touted accomplishments in his years as general manager or prior roles as an airport executive, including the fifth runway, the rental car center and international terminal.

“I wish the best for my colleagues in Atlanta, and I have faith that Mayor Andre Dickens will achieve his vision of building Atlanta for the future and changing lives,” he said.

Less than a year ago, Bheodari said he expected to stay in his post for the next three to five years, according to a June 2023 SaportaReport article that said Bheodari’s decision to stay put was unlike the past “revolving door” at the helm of the Atlanta airport.

Mayor Andre Dickens and Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari shake hands after a ribbon cutting for a new Taxiway Improvement at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

icon to expand image

Credit: Steve Schaefer

But over the last year, criticism of Ferrell, airport contracting and other issues has grown louder at City Council meetings and in conversations between airport businesspeople and others.

Still, just days ago, Dickens and Bheodari were all smiles at an event with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg celebrating a milestone in the expansion of the Hartsfield-Jackson’s Concourse D, one of the biggest parts of the airport’s long-term modernization program.

Along with Bheodari, Dickens announced several departures of key members of his cabinet, including the heads of the Department of Watershed Management and the city’s chief operating officer.

After Dickens announced Bheodari’s departure, Bheodari, 66, posted on LinkedIn that he “will be retiring from my position” and would “move forward to explore new opportunities.” Dickens did not specify that Bheodari is retiring from his position, but said he “played a critical role leading the airport’s successful recovery from numerous challenging events over the years,” according to a written statement.

Passengers were stranded for hours on Dec. 17, 2017 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after the facility lost power for more than 12 hours. Steve Schaefer/Special to the AJC

icon to expand image

The mayor announced that Bheodari will be replaced by Jan Lennon, who is deputy general manager of operations at Hartsfield-Jackson and will become interim general manager of the airport. She manages the airport’s operations, public safety and security, along with traffic enforcement and facilities and asset management.

Dickens said Bheodari will help with the transition through June 30, and the city will name a search committee and hire an executive search firm to find a new permanent airport general manager.

The airport under Bheodari’s tenure has added a number of new people to its leadership roster. Hartsfield-Jackson’s website lists a dozen assistant general managers and several deputy or senior deputy general managers.

Bheodari had only been in the general manager position for about three years, but his tenure at the airport stretches much further back.

He started at Hartsfield-Jackson in 1999 after retiring from the U.S. Army when he was in his early 40s. Born and raised in Guyana, Bheodari served in the U.S. military as a helicopter pilot flying nuclear and chemical weapons in Europe and he led a team that wrote military doctrines and regulations.

At Hartsfield-Jackson, Bheodari was a deputy general manager, but left in 2015 to become the general manager of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. He returned to Hartsfield-Jackson in 2016 and served as interim general manager of the airport in 2018 and again in 2021, before being officially named to the top spot that year with a salary of $310,000.

09-05-2021 Atlanta, Ga.- Balram Bheodari, general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, speaks before the demolition of the old Sheraton hotel located at 1900 Sullivan Road. The hotel was imploded to make room for new developments. (Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne

icon to expand image

Credit: Tyson Horne

Bheodari’s background at the airport is in operations — he managed everything from maintenance and emergency response to the opening of the international terminal in 2012.

Bheodari, also known as “B,” was also responsible for preparing the airport’s operational playbook for the COVID-19 pandemic, and has helped guide major construction projects at the airport including the extension of the Plane Train tracks, cargo expansion and plans for a new airport administrative center.

His successor, Lennon, is currently deputy general manager of operations and was previously the assistant general manager for public safety and security, managing airport law enforcement, emergency preparedness and response and regulatory compliance. Before joining the airport in 2002, she worked in corrections, including as a deputy warden at a jail in Virginia.

Lennon also serves on the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s Aviation Security Advisory subcommittee.

Hartsfield-Jackson’s general managers over the years

Balram Bheodari, 2021-2024

John Selden, 2018-2021

Roosevelt Council, 2016-2018

Miguel Southwell, 2014-2016

Louis Miller, 2010-2013

Ben DeCosta, 1998-2010

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Taylor Croft

Will the weather cooperate for this weekend’s Shaky Knees music festival?2h ago

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Son of couple slain at Lake Oconee 10 years ago says mystery ‘drives us nuts’

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?
1h ago

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Marcell Ozuna and a historic turnaround
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

Swiss manufacturing giant announces $184M factory in Georgia
21m ago
Rivian to receive $827 million incentive package from Illinois
Gate Gourmet caters to international travelers’ in-flight tastes
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
1h ago
UGA makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again
For Braves fans caught in cable dispute, can’t blackout be lifted? Sorry, but no