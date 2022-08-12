ajc logo
Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett

Kayden McDonald is a top-300 national recruit and the best interior defensive line prospect in school history. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett

Position: Defensive line

Height, weight: 6-3, 310

Class: Senior

College choices: Recruiting websites indicate that Clemson is the leader out of more than 30 offers.

2021 season wrapup: McDonald was the Gwinnett County TD Club’s defensive lineman of the year in 2021. He had 20 sacks and more than 60 tackles behind the line for a 6-6 Class 7A team. He made first-team Class 7A all-state. He had seven sacks in a first-round playoff game. McDonald is a consensus top-300 national recruit and the best interior DL prospect in school history.

School’s first Super 11 since: Barrett Carter in 2020.

