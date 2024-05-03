TRAFFIC ALERT | Gas station fire off I-75 in Atlanta snarls traffic

A Northside Drive gas station appeared to be destroyed by a fire Friday afternoon, according to video from the scene.

The fire at a Shell station near I-75 caught the attention of drivers in the area, who noticed the large pillows of smoke in the area. Videos posted to social media showed massive flames.

Exit 252 is closed, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Commuters should use the Howell Mill Road exit instead, the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reported.

A portion of Northside Drive between Bellemeade Avenue and Echota Drive is also closed while fire crews battle the blaze.

Atlanta officers are also at the scene assisting with traffic control, a police spokesperson said.

