Kayin Lee, Cedar Grove

Combined ShapeCaption
Committed to Ohio State, Kayin Lee is the highest-rated defensive back prospect in school history. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

55 minutes ago

Position: Defensive back

Height, weight: 5-11, 185

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Ohio State

2021 season wrapup: Lee intercepted seven passes last season, including two in a 56-26 victory over Carver of Atlanta in the state championship game, and made first-team Class 3A all-state. His 27 solo tackles led the team, which is unusual for a cornerback. Lee is a top-200 national recruit, the consensus No. 21 cornerback and the highest-rated defensive back prospect in Cedar Grove history.

School’s first Super 11 since: Jadon Haselwood in 2018.

