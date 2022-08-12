Kayin Lee, Cedar Grove

2021 season wrapup: Lee intercepted seven passes last season, including two in a 56-26 victory over Carver of Atlanta in the state championship game, and made first-team Class 3A all-state. His 27 solo tackles led the team, which is unusual for a cornerback. Lee is a top-200 national recruit, the consensus No. 21 cornerback and the highest-rated defensive back prospect in Cedar Grove history.

School’s first Super 11 since: Jadon Haselwood in 2018.