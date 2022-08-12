C.J. Allen, Lamar County

2021 season wrapup: Allen is 247Sports’ No. 3 Georgia prospect overall and No. 3 senior linebacker nationally. He was a first-team all-state performer and Region 3-2A’s player of the year in 2021, when he had 91 solo tackles, three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and three sacks for a 6-4 team. He also rushed for 1,080 yards with seven 100-yard rushing games with 16 touchdowns.

School’s first Super 11 since: Allen is the first.