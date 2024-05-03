Will the weather cooperate for this weekend’s Shaky Knees music festival?

“By the afternoon ... some sunshine builds, but that mixes up the atmosphere enough for some scattered downpours and scattered storms,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said, noting that spotty showers have already popped up Friday morning.

But Shaky Knees will go on, weather or not. The festival’s website urges attendees to pay attention to the forecast before heading out. “Dress for the weather. We’re constantly monitoring the weather. Keep an eye on the radar before heading to the festival so you can dress accordingly (rain boots, ponchos, etc.),” it reads.

As is the usual practice at music festivals, umbrellas aren’t allowed, so you might want to pull out that poncho, just in case.

Each day of the festival will begin with performances by Songs for Kids, starting just before noon. The headliners are Noah Kahan (Friday), Weezer and Queens of the Stone Age (Saturday) and Foo Fighters (Sunday). Check out our preview of the festival for more highlights.

The AJC will be at Shaky Knees all weekend, bringing you performance highlights, news and voices from inside the festival. Come back for photos, reviews and more all weekend long.

Shaky Knees Festival

May 3-5. Central Park, entrance at 395 Piedmont Ave. One-day ticket options available, starting at $165. (Three-day tickets are sold out.) Gates open at 11:30 a.m. with music starting at 11:45 each day, ending at 11 p.m. May 3-4 and 10 p.m. May 5. For tickets, full schedule and other information: shakykneesfestival.com.