Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta

2021 season wrapup: Brown led Georgia in rushing last season with 2,757 yards and was first-team all-state in Class 2A. He has rushed for 4,770 yards and 53 touchdowns in his career. South Atlanta had gone 25 seasons without a region title or playoff victory until Brown was a freshman. In Brown’s three seasons, South Atlanta is 25-10 with two region titles and three playoff victories.

School’s first Super 11 since: Brown is the first.