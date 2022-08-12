ajc logo
Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta

Keyjuan Brown led Georgia in rushing last season with 2,757 yards, and is committed to Purdue. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

AJC Super 11
By AJC Sports
52 minutes ago

Position: Running back

Height, weight: 5-9, 205

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Purdue

2021 season wrapup: Brown led Georgia in rushing last season with 2,757 yards and was first-team all-state in Class 2A. He has rushed for 4,770 yards and 53 touchdowns in his career. South Atlanta had gone 25 seasons without a region title or playoff victory until Brown was a freshman. In Brown’s three seasons, South Atlanta is 25-10 with two region titles and three playoff victories.

School’s first Super 11 since: Brown is the first.

About the Author

AJC Sports
As Braves chase Mets, Phillies creep up from behind
