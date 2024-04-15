Scott approved as GHSA executive director, pledges to make communication a priority

Scott will be the GHSA’s seventh to fill the role and the second behind Hines to join the association from outside of it.

Scott, Dalton’s superintendent since 2018, was the assistant superintendent of district operations with the Douglas County School System before taking the Dalton job. He also has been a principal at Douglas County, Dublin and alma mater Northside-Warner Robins.

Scott said his experience with the GHSA made the job attractive to him.

‘’I coached, and after coaching, I spent 14 years as a high school principal, and the GHSA has always been a large part of not just my life but also my children’s and the things they did,” Scott said. “I knew it was a great opportunity, and the Georgia High School Association is probably in my opinion the best organization in the nation like it.’’

Scott and Hines have been friends for many years. Hines replaced Scott as Northside’s principal in 2007 and served for two years before becoming Houston County Schools superintendent.

The GHSA’s 75-member executive committee passed six proposals in a meeting that took just 70 minutes.

One would allow a transfer student to gain immediate eligibility if his or her new school is the student’s first in the GHSA.

Many smaller associations, such as the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, already have this rule. The old GHSA rule was a reason cited by some former GHSA schools that left for the GIAA a year ago. It also caused competitive issues for current GHSA schools that could not offer the same eligibility.

Another rule change allows GHSA schools to play opponents with middle school athletes if the opponent’s association allows it. Middle school students are not eligible for GHSA varsity teams.