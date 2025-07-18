Georgia football places 11 on preseason All-SEC teams

Georgia was picked to finish second in the league at the SEC Media Days. The reason for that lofty ranking is in large part because of the talent on the Georgia football team.
Eleven members were named to either the first, second or third preseason All-SEC team, which was released on Friday.
Georgia had four defensive players land on the first team, with defensive lineman Christen Miller, linebacker CJ Allen, safety KJ Bolden and cornerback Daylen Everette earning the honors.
Georgia had every specialist spot on the first team. Peyton Woodring was the selection at placekicker and kickoff specialist. Transfer receiver Zachariah Branch earned both the all-purpose and return-specialist honors. Beau Gardner was selected at long snapper, and Brett Thorson was the pick at punter.
Thorson is recovering from a knee injury he suffered at the end of the 2024 season, which has cast some doubt on his availability for the start of the 2025 season. In the event Thorson isn’t ready to go for the season opener against Marshall, Georgia would turn to Drew Miller at punter.
Georgia had three offensive players land on an All-SEC team, but none appeared on the first team. Tight end Oscar Delp landed on the second team, while running back Nate Frazier and offensive lineman Earnest Greene were third-team selections.
Texas led the way with the most selections (13). Quarterback Arch Manning was named third-team All-SEC despite making only two starts a season ago for the Longhorns.
Alabama was tied with Georgia for the second most selections in the league (11).
Here are the preseason All-SEC teams.
First team
QB — LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB — Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
RB — Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M
WR — Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR — Cam Coleman, Auburn
TE — Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL — Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL — Cayden Green, Missouri
OL — DJ Campbell, Texas
OL — Austin Barber, Florida
C — Jake Slaughter, Florida
DL — Keldric Faulk, Auburn
DL — Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
DL —Colin Simmons, Texas
DL — Christian Miller, Georgia
LB — Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB — Whit Weeks, LSU
LB — CJ Allen, Georgia
DB — KJ Bolden, Georgia
DB — Michael Taaffe, Texas
DB — Daylen Everette, Georgia
DB — Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
P — Brett Thorson, Georgia
PK — Peyton Woodring, Georgia
LS — Beau Gardner, Georgia
KS — Peyton Woodring, Georgia
RS — Zachariah Branch, Georgia
AP — Zachariah Branch, Georgia
Second Team
QB —Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
RB — Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
RB — Caden Durham, LSU
WR — Aaron Anderson, LSU
WR — Ryan Wingo, Texas
TE — Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL — Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
OL — Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
OL — Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
OL — Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas
C — Parker Brailsford, Alabama
DL — Caleb Banks, Florida
DL — Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL — LT Overton, Alabama
DL — R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
LB — Deontae Lawson, Alabama
LB — Harold Perkins, LSU
L — Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
DB — Malik Muhammad, Texas
DB — Domani Jackson, Alabama
DB — Will Lee III, Texas A&M
DB — Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
P — Jack Bouwmeester, Texas
*PK — Trey Smack, Florida
*PK — Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
LS — Rocco Underwood, Florida
KS — Trey Smack, Florida
RS — Barion Brown, LSU
AP — Zavion Thomas, LSU
Third Team
QB — Arch Manning, Texas
RB — Nate Frazier, Georgia
RB — Jam Miller, Alabama
WR — Eric Singleton Jr., Auburn
WR — Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
TE — Jack Endries, Texas
OL — Earnest Greene III, Georgia
OL — Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
OL — Xavier Chaplin, Auburn
OL — Trevor Goosby, Texas
C — Connor Lew, Auburn
DL — Tyreak Sapp, Florida
DL — Trey Moore, Texas
DL — Cam Ball, Arkansas
DL — Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
LB — Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB — Arion Carter, Tennessee
LB — Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
DB — Keon Sabb, Alabama
DB — Boo Carter, Tennessee
DB — Bray Hubbard, Alabama
DB — Isaac Smith, Mississippi State
*P — Devin Bale, Arkansas
*P — Aidan Laros, Kentucky
PK — Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS — Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
KS — Will Stone, Texas
RS — Zavion Thomas, LSU
*AP — Eugene Wilson III, Florida
*AP — Jadan Baugh, Florida
