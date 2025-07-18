Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football places 11 on preseason All-SEC teams

Georgia had every specialist spot on the first team.
Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden reacts after a tackle during their game against Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He is on the preseason All-SEC first team. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Connor Riley
19 minutes ago

Georgia was picked to finish second in the league at the SEC Media Days. The reason for that lofty ranking is in large part because of the talent on the Georgia football team.

Eleven members were named to either the first, second or third preseason All-SEC team, which was released on Friday.

Georgia had four defensive players land on the first team, with defensive lineman Christen Miller, linebacker CJ Allen, safety KJ Bolden and cornerback Daylen Everette earning the honors.

Georgia had every specialist spot on the first team. Peyton Woodring was the selection at placekicker and kickoff specialist. Transfer receiver Zachariah Branch earned both the all-purpose and return-specialist honors. Beau Gardner was selected at long snapper, and Brett Thorson was the pick at punter.

Thorson is recovering from a knee injury he suffered at the end of the 2024 season, which has cast some doubt on his availability for the start of the 2025 season. In the event Thorson isn’t ready to go for the season opener against Marshall, Georgia would turn to Drew Miller at punter.

Georgia had three offensive players land on an All-SEC team, but none appeared on the first team. Tight end Oscar Delp landed on the second team, while running back Nate Frazier and offensive lineman Earnest Greene were third-team selections.

Texas led the way with the most selections (13). Quarterback Arch Manning was named third-team All-SEC despite making only two starts a season ago for the Longhorns.

Alabama was tied with Georgia for the second most selections in the league (11).

Here are the preseason All-SEC teams.

First team

QB — LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB — Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

RB — Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M

WR — Ryan Williams, Alabama

WR — Cam Coleman, Auburn

TE — Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL — Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL — Cayden Green, Missouri

OL — DJ Campbell, Texas

OL — Austin Barber, Florida

C — Jake Slaughter, Florida

DL — Keldric Faulk, Auburn

DL — Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

DL —Colin Simmons, Texas

DL — Christian Miller, Georgia

LB — Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB — Whit Weeks, LSU

LB — CJ Allen, Georgia

DB — KJ Bolden, Georgia

DB — Michael Taaffe, Texas

DB — Daylen Everette, Georgia

DB — Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

P — Brett Thorson, Georgia

PK — Peyton Woodring, Georgia

LS — Beau Gardner, Georgia

KS — Peyton Woodring, Georgia

RS — Zachariah Branch, Georgia

AP — Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Second Team

QB —Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

RB — Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

RB — Caden Durham, LSU

WR — Aaron Anderson, LSU

WR — Ryan Wingo, Texas

TE — Oscar Delp, Georgia

OL — Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

OL — Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

OL — Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

OL — Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas

C — Parker Brailsford, Alabama

DL — Caleb Banks, Florida

DL — Tim Keenan III, Alabama

DL — LT Overton, Alabama

DL — R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB — Deontae Lawson, Alabama

LB — Harold Perkins, LSU

L — Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

DB — Malik Muhammad, Texas

DB — Domani Jackson, Alabama

DB — Will Lee III, Texas A&M

DB — Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

P — Jack Bouwmeester, Texas

*PK — Trey Smack, Florida

*PK — Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS — Rocco Underwood, Florida

KS — Trey Smack, Florida

RS — Barion Brown, LSU

AP — Zavion Thomas, LSU

Third Team

QB — Arch Manning, Texas

RB — Nate Frazier, Georgia

RB — Jam Miller, Alabama

WR — Eric Singleton Jr., Auburn

WR — Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

TE — Jack Endries, Texas

OL — Earnest Greene III, Georgia

OL — Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

OL — Xavier Chaplin, Auburn

OL — Trevor Goosby, Texas

C — Connor Lew, Auburn

DL — Tyreak Sapp, Florida

DL — Trey Moore, Texas

DL — Cam Ball, Arkansas

DL — Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

LB — Taurean York, Texas A&M

LB — Arion Carter, Tennessee

LB — Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss

DB — Keon Sabb, Alabama

DB — Boo Carter, Tennessee

DB — Bray Hubbard, Alabama

DB — Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

*P — Devin Bale, Arkansas

*P — Aidan Laros, Kentucky

PK — Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS — Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

KS — Will Stone, Texas

RS — Zavion Thomas, LSU

*AP — Eugene Wilson III, Florida

*AP — Jadan Baugh, Florida

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

