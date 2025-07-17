Stockton has not yet been named Georgia’s starting quarterback for the coming season. Still, he made his way to Atlanta this week as one of Georgia’s player representatives for SEC Media Days, a clear sign he is one of the more important leaders and players on the team.

But for all the talk about how good Stockton might be for Georgia, it overshadows the fact that Georgia should not need him to be the first-, second- or even third-best quarterback in the SEC.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart readily acknowledged this week that Georgia needs to be better around Stockton than it was around quarterback Carson Beck last season.

That starts with the run game, which finished outside the top 100 nationally a season ago in terms of yards per game.

“I think our offensive line is going to be key,” Smart told ESPN’s Chris Low. “We have a lot of new parts there, and obviously (Stockton) playing well and distributing the ball will be key, but we have talented players around him.”

Georgia brings back four players with starting experience on the offensive line, led by tackles Earnest Greene and Monroe Freeling. If those two can play up to their All-SEC potential, Stockton’s life should be much easier.

At running back, the Bulldogs return Nate Frazier, someone who is poised to become one of the top players at his position in the league. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him as a preseason All-SEC choice.

The Bulldogs added Illinois transfer Josh McCray as well. He brings a physical component to Georgia’s run game that should pair nicely with Frazier’s breakaway ability.

“I like his physicality,” Smart said of McCray. “You know, he’s a kid from Alabama that we knew out of high school. He’s got toughness. He’s got size. He’s a different type runner than we have.”

Georgia led the country in drops a season ago. There’s no denying the wide receiver group needs to improve. The Bulldogs added seven newcomers at the position this offseason, led by big-time transfers Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch.

Stockton made it a point to get on the same page with those two this offseason to make their transition to Athens as easy as possible.

“When you’re coming in as a transfer, you’re not really gonna be the most comfortable with the team when you first get there,” cornerback Daylen Everette said. “But, like, over time, like, you can see that they’re starting to get more comfortable with us.”

Georgia always wants to play complementary football. A great defense would go a long way in easing the burden on Stockton’s shoulders. Playing with the 2021 Georgia defense made things much easier for quarterback Stetson Bennett.

By the time the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship game rolled around, Bennett improved enough that he was able to make game-winning plays. He came a long way from the 2020 season, when he first earned starting experience.

“I think just being able to see Stetson and Carson through the process, and just seeing how they treated it and acted through it, which is kind of awesome to just sit back and look at them,” Stockton said. “So it was neat to see how they reacted and handled everything.”

“Just being the Georgia quarterback and being in Athens, you’ve got a spotlight on you, for sure,” Stockton said. “Just the way you carry yourself is a big deal. I’m glad I don’t have to be anybody but myself. I’m glad I’m that way.”

That Stockton has established himself as one of the leaders on the team should be taken as an encouraging sign. There’s a level of maturity with Stockton that isn’t normally present with a first-time starting quarterback.

How Stockton handled TV commentator Paul Finebaum’s criticism is a perfect example of that.

“Like anybody, you take offense to whatever fuels you,” Stockton said. “What fuels me is just doing right by my teammates and trying to not let them down.”

Being a good teammate matters greatly to Stockton. There is a clear respect for the quarterback from said teammates. The change in the team’s energy in last year’s SEC Championship game against Texas — when Stockton came in to replace an injured Beck — reflects that.

Time will tell how well Stockton plays this season. He’ll face a difficult schedule that would challenge even the best quarterback in the SEC.

But coming out of SEC Media Days, Stockton knows he doesn’t need to be the best quarterback in the league to help Georgia achieve its goal of being first at the end of the season.

He needs himself and his teammates to be the best versions of themselves.

“I just control what I control and just go to work every day and put our team in the best position we can be,” Stockton said.