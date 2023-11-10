Tristan Muyumba needs to be ‘monster’ for Atlanta United in Game 3

Muyumba was a machine in Atlanta United’s midfield in Tuesday’s 4-2 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He nullified Columbus’ Darlington Nagbe and Aidan Morris, a pairing that manager Gonzalo Pineda described as one of the best in MLS. Neither created a chance nor took a shot.

“He was everywhere,” Pineda said. “He was literally everywhere.”

Muyumba had a freer role within the tactics Tuesday so that he could press higher up the field. Behind him, Mattheus Rossetto and then Jay Fortune maintained their positional discipline. Pineda said the partnerships worked very well.

Muyumba will be the anchor of the midfield again Sunday. Rossetto may not be able to start because of a calf injury he sustained Tuesday. He didn’t train with the team Friday. Pineda said Rossetto was “day-to-day.” Fortune started Game 1, alongside Muyumba and Rossetto when the team was without Thiago Almada. If Rossetto can’t go Sunday, Fortune likely will be the starter.

Muyumba said he wanted to play well to show the true face of the team, which he saw wasn’t there in the 2-0 loss in Game 1.

“We just have to keep the game, to watch the game, watch what we did great and try to make the same game Sunday,” Muyumba said.

After watching film, Pineda and fullback Caleb Wiley were effusive in their praise of Muyumba.

Pineda said the angles that Muyumba chose and his spatial awareness were fantastic. Muyumba had two tackles and won 83.3% of his 12 duels.

“I think this game, he stepped up a little bit higher level, but he’s been pretty dominant almost in every game,” Pineda said.

Wiley said Muyumba had an “incredible game.” Muyumba’s ability to cover spaces allowed Wiley to get forward and join the attack more frequently.

“He understands the game really well, and he’s just a very impactful player for us, which he’s helped us a lot in the season,” Wiley said.

