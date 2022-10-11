ajc logo
Several key Atlanta United players should return for preseason

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Several of Atlanta United’s injured key players should be able to rejoin the club for the 2023 preseason, Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan and centerback Miles Robinson, who suffered ruptured Achilles tendons in the spring, have resumed running and are on schedule with their rehabs, Bocanegra said. They should be with the team during the preseason, though Bocanegra said they won’t participate in everything. Guzan made seven appearances this season. Robinson made nine.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda said he was disappointed for the two because they had chances to be selected for the U.S. men’s national team that will compete in next month’s World Cup in Qatar.

Midfielder Ozzie Alonso, who suffered a torn ACL in early April, should rejoin the team either at the start of preseason or during preseason. Alonso made four appearances last season. He has 342 appearances in his MLS career.

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman, who suffered a quad injury at midseason, should rejoin the team for offseason workouts, which begin next week. The team will train for three weeks. Bocanegra said the club missed Hyndman’s ability to connect passes and score goals this season.

The injuries made it difficult to play the attacking style of soccer that Pineda wanted. Bocanegra agreed that it was difficult to discern the team’s playing style because so many starters were missing. In addition to those four players, Luiz Araujo, Josef Martinez, Brooks Lennon, Andrew Gutman, Santiago Sosa, Caleb Wiley and Franco Ibarra, among others, suffered injuries.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

