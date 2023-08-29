Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Cincinnati

Atlanta United (11-7-8) will host Cincinnati (16-3-6) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7:39 p.m. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Cincinnati manager: Pat Noonan

Cincinnati on road: 4-3-5

Atlanta United at home: 8-2-3

Cincinnati goals for/against: 42/28

Cincinnati expected goals for/against: 37.1/30.2

Cincinnati past five league matches: T-W-W-L-W

Atlanta United goals for/against: 48/39

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 37.7/30.6

Atlanta United past five matches: W-L-L-W-W

Cincinnati key players

Luciano Acosta: 12 goals, 10 assists

Brandon Vazquez: Four goals, three assists

Junior Moreno: Four goals, one assist

Alvaro Barreal: Three goals, four assists

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Nine goals, 13 assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: 12 goals

Caleb Wiley: Four goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Three goals, eight assists

Talking points

1. Same 11. With the team on a two-game win streak, it will be interesting to see if manager Gonzalo Pineda uses the same starting 11 for the third consecutive match. The team has another match Saturday, at Dallas, which may factor into who he selects Wednesday. Pineda said any changes made wouldn’t involve more than two players.

2. Watching the standings. Atlanta United is two points behind the three teams tied for second with 42 points. Orlando, of the teams with 42 points, will play at Charlotte on Wednesday. New England will host the New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia will play at Toronto.

3. Stopping Acosta. Atlanta United always has had a difficult time containing Luciano Acosta, whether it was when he was with D.C. United or now with Cincinnati. In 13 appearances, the attacking midfielder six goals and three assists against the Five Stripes. They must know where he is when Cincinnati has possession.

Officiating crew

Referee: Armando Villarreal

Assistants: Diego Blas, Kevin Lock

Fourth official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Gonzalo Pineda (yellow-card suspension), Ozzie Alonso (leg), Franco Ibarra (loan) and Jamal Thiaré (visa).

Cincinnati

Out: Stiven Jimenez (lower leg fracture) and Arquimides Ordoñez (leg).

Questionable: Dominique Badji (leg) and Yerson Mosquera (leg).

What was said

“They are the best team so far. They are the team with most points. They have been very dominant with their style. They have many players in good shape. Good in attack, good in defense. So it’s a very complete team. And yes, of course, it’s something that motivates us to have a good game.” – Pineda

“I think we’ve shown it in the previous two games, but we know that Cincinnati is a good team, but we’re going to try to win.” – Edwin Mosquera, on if a win is a chance to set for the team to itself as an MLS Cup contender

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Miles Robinson

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Xande Silva

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

