Info to know: Atlanta United at New England

Atlanta United (10-12-10) will play at New England (9-12-11) in an MLS game Saturday. The broadcast will start at 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised on UniMas.
You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. New England’s Bruce Arena
Site: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
Home/road records: Atlanta United on road 2-9-5; New England at home 6-4-6
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 46/50; New England 44/48
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 50.1/46.5; New England 41.7/50.4
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Eight goals, four assists
Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist
Thiago Almada: Six goals, 11 assists
JuanJo Purata: Six goals
Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
New England
Guastavo Bou: Seven goals, two assists
Adam Buksa: Seven goals, two assists
Carles Gil: Seven goals, 13 assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Armando Villareal
Assistant referees: Ian Anderson (AR1), Jeffrey Greeson (AR2)
Fourth official: Tori Penso
Video assistant referee: Fotis Bazakos
Assistant video assistant referee: Robert Schaap
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).
For New England
Out: Jacob Jackson (ACL) and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (leg)
Questionable: DeJuan Jones (upper leg)
No players listed
WHAT THEY SAID
“Yes, we are satisfied. I think it’s been two weeks of very good sessions. We’ve been working on things that we think can improve on the team in this last part of the season. And I’m very happy with the outcome.” – Pineda
“I think to just continue to do what we’ve been doing in the past few games, working well both offensively and defensively. And for me, it’s about being prepared for however many saves I have to make, whether it’s one, two or 20 – hopefully it’s not 20 – but we just have to be be prepared for whatever when those chances come.” – Raul Gudino
“We know that we have a strong team, and we want to be a team that’s in the playoffs. So we have to take it one game at a time. We want to win this game on Saturday. And of course win the next game, but that pressure is always there.” – Matheus Rossetto
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Raul Gudino
Right fullback Ronald Hernandez
Centerback JuanJo Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Midfielder Amar Sejdic
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Luiz Araujo
Right wing Brooks Lennon
Striker Dom Dwyer
-
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
