Info to know: Atlanta United at New England

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 46/50; New England 44/48

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 50.1/46.5; New England 41.7/50.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Eight goals, four assists

Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist

Thiago Almada: Six goals, 11 assists

JuanJo Purata: Six goals

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists

Dom Dwyer: Four goals

New England

Guastavo Bou: Seven goals, two assists

Adam Buksa: Seven goals, two assists

Carles Gil: Seven goals, 13 assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Armando Villareal

Assistant referees: Ian Anderson (AR1), Jeffrey Greeson (AR2)

Fourth official: Tori Penso

Video assistant referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant video assistant referee: Robert Schaap

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).

For New England

Out: Jacob Jackson (ACL) and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (leg)

Questionable: DeJuan Jones (upper leg)

No players listed

WHAT THEY SAID

“Yes, we are satisfied. I think it’s been two weeks of very good sessions. We’ve been working on things that we think can improve on the team in this last part of the season. And I’m very happy with the outcome.” – Pineda

“I think to just continue to do what we’ve been doing in the past few games, working well both offensively and defensively. And for me, it’s about being prepared for however many saves I have to make, whether it’s one, two or 20 – hopefully it’s not 20 – but we just have to be be prepared for whatever when those chances come.” – Raul Gudino

“We know that we have a strong team, and we want to be a team that’s in the playoffs. So we have to take it one game at a time. We want to win this game on Saturday. And of course win the next game, but that pressure is always there.” – Matheus Rossetto

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Raul Gudino

Right fullback Ronald Hernandez

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Luiz Araujo

Right wing Brooks Lennon

Striker Dom Dwyer

