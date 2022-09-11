Atlanta United’s JuanJo Purata makes MLS history

The team has allowed six goals since, which have been offset by Purata’s contributions on offense. All six goals have come on headers. The team has scored 12 goals on set pieces. Pineda said the credit goes to the assistant coaches and players.

“Well, we saw and we asked a lot of questions to a lot of people from Tigres, and we knew he was very good in aerial duels,” Pineda said. “That was a highlight of him, but obviously, Tigres didn’t really score many goals, but we saw that he had the capability of being good in the air. Now he’s overperforming our expectations on that but credit, yes, Purata has been very good for us on the set pieces, but it’s everyone.”

Purata again said he hopes his loan turns into a permanent move. Pineda said he thinks he knows the answer but referred the question to Vice President Carlos Bocanegra.

“This team opened doors for me, people have welcomed me very well, in the club, the fans, the stadium,” Purata said. “I was commenting to a teammate yesterday that I love playing here, and it seems like it is becoming my home. I would like to thank everyone, all the fans, and everyone at the club for having faith in me.”

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

Aug. 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

Aug. 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

Aug. 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

Aug. 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2

Aug. 28 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2

Aug. 31 Philadelphia 4, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 4 Portland 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 10 Atlanta United 4, Toronto 2

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE