Atlanta United’s JuanJo Purata makes MLS history

Atlanta United's JuanJo Purata (left) and Ronaldo Cisneros celebrate one of Purata's goals against Toronto on Saturday in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 4-2. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Atlanta United centerback JuanJo Purata is believed to be the second defender in MLS history to score a hat trick when he put three headers in during Saturday’s 4-2 win against Toronto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The only defender to also score three goals in a game was the L.A. Galaxy’s Jose Vasquez in 1997, according to MLS. Purata’s goals were assisted by Brooks Lennon, Amar Sejdic and Alan Franco.

Purata’s goals came in the 47th, 62nd and 88th minute, and each came on corner kicks. He became the team’s third-leading scorer. Not bad for a player who didn’t join until midseason on loan from Tigres in Mexico’s Liga MX.

“The truth is tonight is a very crazy night,” he said. “It’s not common for a central defender to score three goals, but tonight it happened to me. But it’s because of the work from everyone on the team. It’s about the work every day. It’s the work of everyone in this locker room, everyone outside who doesn’t appear on camera but contribute a lot. And I want to dedicate it also to Josef (Martinez), that he knows the group is with him, the group is united and the group is very strong, and we’re going to fight until the end.”

When Purata was acquired, manager Gonzalo Pineda discussed how they hoped he could help the team better defend set pieces. It had allowed eight goals from free kicks when his signing was announced June 21.

The team has allowed six goals since, which have been offset by Purata’s contributions on offense. All six goals have come on headers. The team has scored 12 goals on set pieces. Pineda said the credit goes to the assistant coaches and players.

“Well, we saw and we asked a lot of questions to a lot of people from Tigres, and we knew he was very good in aerial duels,” Pineda said. “That was a highlight of him, but obviously, Tigres didn’t really score many goals, but we saw that he had the capability of being good in the air. Now he’s overperforming our expectations on that but credit, yes, Purata has been very good for us on the set pieces, but it’s everyone.”

Purata again said he hopes his loan turns into a permanent move. Pineda said he thinks he knows the answer but referred the question to Vice President Carlos Bocanegra.

“This team opened doors for me, people have welcomed me very well, in the club, the fans, the stadium,” Purata said. “I was commenting to a teammate yesterday that I love playing here, and it seems like it is becoming my home. I would like to thank everyone, all the fans, and everyone at the club for having faith in me.”

