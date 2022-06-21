BreakingNews
Statewide down-ballot, congressional fields to be set after Tuesday’s runoff
Atlanta United signs CB Juan Jose Sanchez Purata

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Atlanta United continued to strengthen its roster on Tuesday with the signing of loanee centerback Juan Jose Sanchez Purata from Tigres in LIGZ MX.

Sanchez Purata, 24, has 34 appearances across all comps for Tigres since 2017. Sanchez Purata is almost 6-foot-2. His height could help the club improve its defense against set pieces. It has given up eight goals from set pieces this season.

Sanchez Purata is joining on a six-month loan, with an option for another 12-month loan, followed by an option to purchase.

Sanchez Purata joins a day after the club signed goalkeeper Raul Gudino, formerly of Chivas.

Atlanta United has three healthy centerbacks: Alan Franco, George Campbell and Alex de John. Miles Robinson suffered a season-ending Achilles rupture earlier this season. The team will play at Toronto on Saturday.

The team has had some success with loanees. Ronaldo Cisneros, on loan from Chivas, leads the team with four goals.

Sanchez Purata is the fourth player from Mexico to join the club in its history. The first was Jurgen Damm, who is no longer with the club, followed by Cisneros and Sanchez Purata.

