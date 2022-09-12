ajc logo
Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez returns to training

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez resumed training with the club on Monday after serving a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez returned to training with the MLS team on Monday.

Martinez was suspended for a week by the club on Sept. 7 for what it described as conduct detrimental to the team. Manager Gonzalo Pineda said last week that the suspension was because of multiple incidents.

Atlanta United defeated Toronto 4-2 on Saturday. The team will play at Orlando on Wednesday and will host Philadelphia on Saturday. The Five Stripes trail Columbus for the seventh and final playoff spot by five points with four games remaining.

Martinez leads the club with eight goals. He is under contract with the club through the 2023 season. The club holds an option for 2024.

On Monday, MLS announced that Martinez’s jersey is the fifth-highest seller on mlsstore.com among the league’s players. Miles Robinson’s jersey is 20th and Luiz Araujo’s is 21st.

-

