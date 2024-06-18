Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | VP Harris’ motorcade to pause Atlanta traffic this afternoon
Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Edwin Mosquera out at least three weeks

Atlanta United forward Edwin Mosquera (21) takes a shot to score his team’s third goal during the second half against Columbus Crew in Game 2 of a first-round MLS playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United forward Edwin Mosquera (21) takes a shot to score his team’s third goal during the second half against Columbus Crew in Game 2 of a first-round MLS playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
1 hour ago

Edwin Mosquera suffered a mensicus injury in his left knee and is expected to miss at least three weeks, Atlanta United said Tuesday.

The injury happened in the first half of Atlanta United’s 2-2 draw with Houston last week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mosquera has two assists in 15 appearances this season.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Mosquera is the second Atlanta United playerwho has suffered a meniscus injury this season, joining centerback Stian Gregersen. Mosquera was replaced by Luke Brennan.

Atlanta United is down to three wingers for matches at D.C. United on Wednesday and at St. Louis on Saturday.

Xande Silva started and scored against Houston in his first start since suffering an adductor injury. Tyler Wolff hasn’t played since suffering an MCL sprain injury. He could be available for Wednesday, interim manager Rob Valentino said Monday. Saba Lobjanidze is with Georgia competing in the European Championships.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven in U.S. Open Cup

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

