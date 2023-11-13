Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan not yet ready to decide future

Guzan, the 39-year-old goalkeeper, finished his seventh season with the club, 11th in MLS, and 19th as a professional. He is under contract with Atlanta United for one more year. There is also an option for 2025. He received a guaranteed salary of $612,500 this season, according to the Major League Soccer Players Association database. Guzan’s value also includes his leadership. He has served as a team captain for several years.

“We’ll analyze, we’ll talk, that’s not something that I’m thinking about now,” he said. “These moments are never easy. As players, you sacrifice a lot, you put a lot into the group, into the team. And when it finishes like this, it’s never easy and we’ll certainly take a moment to reflect and have conversations and go from there.”

This season was statistically Guzan’s toughest in goal. He was the last man in a defense that allowed 53 goals in 34 games, and then eight more in three playoff games. He finished with a save percentage of .620, the lowest of his career.

Guzan frequently was put into difficult situations by a defense that leaked many goals this season because of mistakes or a lack of awareness. Of the four allowed on Sunday, Guzan could have perhaps done better only on the first one, scored by Darlington Nagbe. The second was a world-class strike by Malte Amundsen, and the last two came from one-on-one situations. Guzan made four saves of eight shots on goal.

Atlanta United has two other goalkeepers on its roster but it’s not yet clear if either will be with the team next season. Quentin Westberg’s contract expires after this season. Clement Diop’s contract is through 2024, but it may include a team option for that season. Atlanta United doesn’t include if there are contract options within when providing information on the lengths of contracts.

Guzan said he wants to first talk to his family about what may be next for him.

“I always say my wife and kids, they always come first,” he said. “And they’re always behind me in terms of their support. And they’re always there. And I’m eternally grateful for all the support they give me. So it’s always a conversation with them.

“But yeah, there’ll be conversations with the club; there’ll be conversations with my family. Right now, it’s, it’s certainly a feeling of disappointment because of the result we just experienced.”

