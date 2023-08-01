Atlanta United signs Jamal Thiare

Atlanta United completed the second signing of the summer transfer window with the acquisition of Jamal Thiare, recently of Le Havre in France’s second division.

Thiare, 30 years old, is expected to compete with Miguel Berry to back up Giorgos Giakoumakis. Thiare scored 30 goals in 129 appearances for Le Havre and helped the club earn promotion to Ligue 1 for the coming season with four goals and five assists in 24 appearances last season. He has scored 61 goals in 227 appearances as a pro. He is a tall player (6 feet) with the same physical characteristics as Giakoumakis and Berry. He joins on a free transfer.

Thiare, a native of Senegal, can’t practice with Atlanta United until he receives his visa. His contract will run through the 2024 season.

“Jamal’s profile is one that translates well to this league and will complement the group of players that we’ll have for the final stretch of the season,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “He’s a veteran striker who has been a proven goal scorer throughout his career, and we’re looking forward to having him bolster our attack.”

Thiare joins midfielder Tristan Muyumba, who also played in Ligue 2, as signings made by the club during the summer window. Atlanta United is expected to make one more move, and reports have tied the team to winger Saba Lobzhanidze, a Georgian who plays in Turkey for Hatayspor. If the team can complete the transfer of Marcelino Moreno, it may be able to add a fourth signing during this window.

Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said before the window opened that the team would make three signings. The team (9-7-8) is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 10 matches remaining. Its next match will be at Seattle on Aug. 20. The top nine teams will advance to the postseason. Atlanta United’s goal is to finish within the top four.

The team needed another striker. Giakoumakis leads Atlanta United with 10 goals. His physical style of play has resulted in him missing several matches. Berry has one goal, coming from nine shots, three on goal, in 22 appearances.

