Atlanta United may be close to selling Moreno

Atlanta United is in advanced stages to accelerate Marcelino Moreno’s transfer to Coritiba in Brazil, where he has been on loan this season, according to a person with knowledge who was not authorized to speak on the record.

If the transfer happens, Atlanta United will have additional flexibility ahead of Wednesday’s transfer deadline. The club declined to comment on Moreno’s possible transfer.

Atlanta United has signed midfielder Tristan Muyumba and is expected to sign a back-up striker and winger before Wednesday. The winger is reportedly Saba Lobzhanidze, a Georgian who plays in Turkey for Hatayspor.

Moreno was acquired by Atlanta United during the 2020 summer window for a reported $6.9 million from Lanus in Argentina in an attempt to make the MLS playoffs, but eventually failed to make the postseason for the first time in the franchise’s short history.

Moreno scored 13 goals with 14 assists in 68 appearances. He fell out of favor during the 2022 season, another which ended without a playoff berth. The move would help Atlanta United because it would no longer will be charged the prorated transfer fee – more than $1 million – that it paid to acquire Moreno.

A report in Brazil in June had Coritiba buying Moreno for $1.5 million. He has one goal and two assists in 13 appearances for Coritiba.

