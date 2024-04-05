Atlanta United has several challenges heading to NYCFC, Citi Field

However, this match will be played across town in another baseball stadium, Citi Field, and while hurt by injuries, Atlanta United is playing with the lot of a dominant performance and result in Sunday’s 3-0 win against Chicago. And NYCFC (1-4-1) is struggling this season no matter where it plays.

“The job is to win this one so we can (average) two points per game,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “With that we kind of make up for the other two games that we didn’t win away. And you know the formula, we need a tie at least away, is a good formula to get in the top four and compete for the (Supporters Shield). So we have that objective of winning this game.”

Not having Giakoumakis or Silva won’t make that objective easier. Jamal Thiare, who scored two goals against Chicago, seems the likely replacement. Silva, with two assists, has gotten off to a slower start than anticipated after his loan was turned into a permanent acquisition during the offseason. He will be replaced by either Tyler Wolff or Edwin Mosquera. Gregersen likely will be replaced by Noah Cobb for the third consecutive match.

Personnel is one issue; the grounds are the other.

Citi Field may not be as tough a place to play as Yankee Stadium, which has the smallest pitch in MLS, even if its claimed dimensions say otherwise. Atlanta United has defeated NYCFC once at Yankee Stadium, going 1-4-3 overall. Saturday’s match will be their first meeting at the Mets’ home. NYCFC is is 6-2-4, with 19 goals scored and 15 allowed in Queens. At Yankee Stadium, NYCFC is 67-19-31 at Yankee Stadium.

The larger dimensions of Citi Field will allow for a slightly bigger pitch. Pineda said they estimate from watching film that the pitch will be 70 yards by 110 yards, which is the FIFA minimum. Yankee Stadium’s pitch is closer to 68x106. Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s pitch is 75x115.

Pineda said he feels that the smaller dimensions Saturday won’t affect Atlanta United’s preferred playing style, which includes a lot of cross-field switches of play.

“The field is going to be something that we got to deal with, but we’re going to go there, and we’re going to play our style, we’re going to play our identity, and we’re going to do what we do best and go for three points,” fullback Caleb Wiley said.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.