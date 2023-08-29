Atlanta United has chance to make statement against Cincinnati

Winners of two consecutive matches, Atlanta United has a chance to make it three and stamp itself as a contender for the MLS Cup, if it can defeat Cincinnati on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cincinnati (16-3-6), led by Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez, are the runaway leaders for the Supporters Shield, given to the team that finishes the league schedule with the most points. They are 10 points ahead of the next-best team, St. Louis, with nine matches remaining.

“They are the best team so far,” Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said Tuesday. “They are the team with most points. They have been very dominant with their style. They have many players in good shape. Good in attack, good in defense. So it’s a very complete team. And yes, of course, it’s something that motivates us to have a good game.”

Atlanta United is in sixth place in the East. Because it has picked up six points from its past two matches, it is within two points of joining a three-way tie for second. If it can defeat Cincinnati, and other results go its way Wednesday, the Five Stripes could be alone in second heading into Saturday’s match at Dallas.

“I think we’ve shown it in the previous two games, but we know that Cincinnati is a good team, but we’re going to try to win,” Edwin Mosquera said.

As many teams have found this season, beating Cincinnati won’t be easy. It has developed an ability to grind out results. Twelve of its wins have come by one goal, including eight 1-0 victories. Its offense has more than enough talent to roll an opponent that commits too many players to attack. It has scored three goals in each of its most recent victories.

Acosta runs the show with 12 goals and 10 assists. He is the second consecutive MLS MVP candidate Atlanta United has faced. It did well in keeping Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar from doing anything significant in Saturday’s 4-0 win.

Pineda said there are several keys to limiting Acosta’s influence.

The first, he said, is for Atlanta United to keep the ball in Cincinnati’s half.

The second, he said is to make it difficult for Cincinnati when it is building counterattacks.

The third is by winning individual matchups.

“We have to make sure that he’s not comfortable on the field,” Pineda said.

Lastly, Pineda reminded that Atlanta United has its own MVP candidate, Thiago Almada. The attacking midfielder had a goal and two assists against Nashville to go with an assist in the 2-0 win at Seattle two matches ago.

Almada assisted on Xande Silva’s first goal against Nashville, and subbed in Saba Lobjanidze, who scored his first goal later in the match.

“He’s making everyone up there better,” Pineda said.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA