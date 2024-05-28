Atlanta United feeling, and dealing with, pressure of winless streak

“The pressure is always there, when it goes well, there’s pressure to keep going, there’s pressure to be better, there’s always pressure, I will say times there’s a bit more,” Pineda said.

Pineda said he feels supported by the front office. He said he and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra talk almost every day. Pineda said he isn’t reading what is on social media, but he presumes what’s being said because criticism is expected when results aren’t positive. He said he pops in his ear buds, listens to classical music or opera (Pavarotti is on his playlist) and works. He watches videos of his team. He watches videos of the team’s opponents.

“I’m trying to do it (the job) as good as I can,” he said.

Pineda said he has been working to try to help the players find the sweet spot between taking the pressure they are feeling and turning it into a positive. He said at times it can make the players think too much or try too hard, which may explain the team’s inability to score. It has been shut out five times this season, including three times in the past four matches.

Pineda said he has had conversations with team mental health coach Ben Freakley about how to better deliver that message. He said he hasn’t spoken, nor have the players spoken, to Freakley more than normal.

“I want us to be a good balance between big desire, big ambition to win, to get out of the situation, but at the same time, we have to be clear of mind, we have to be in control of our emotions as well,” he said. “So that’s what we were trying to do trying to be balanced in that sense. But of course, there’s urgency, there’s desire to get out of the situation.”

Cohen, who likely will start Wednesday because Guzan received a red card, which comes with a one-game suspension, Saturday against LAFC, said the messaging from the coaches has been consistent.

“There’s always pressure, definitely now a little bit more than other times, in terms of managing the pressure, everyone has their own little routine for how they deal with it,” he said. “And I think it starts with just having a little bit of confidence, giving each other confidence, and then knowing like, OK, I’m gonna go out there and do my job and trust that everyone else is going to do their job, and then that’s the baseline. Then you try and give a little bit extra working upwards from there. And those little pieces come together.”

