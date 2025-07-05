Breaking: Several injured in Lake Lanier boat explosion on July 4th
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Several injured in Lake Lanier boat explosion on July 4th

All seven victims, ranging in age from 5 to 45 years old, were said to be in stable condition.
The explosion happened around 7 p.m. near Margaritaville at Lanier Islands off Lanier Islands Parkway in Hall County. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By
1 hour ago

Flames erupted from a boat on Lake Lanier, injuring several people during the Fourth of July holiday, officials said.

It was around 7 p.m. when Hall County firefighters were called to Lanier Islands Parkway off McEver Road. The area is near Margaritaville at Lanier Islands.

Crews discovered five people injured and 5-foot flames engulfing the boat, according to fire department spokesperson Kimberlie Ledsinger.

ExploreAll but two Lake Lanier parks will reopen for holiday weekend

Four victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and another was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon told Channel 2 Action News that there were actually seven victims, ranging in age from 5 to 45 years old. All were said to be stable.

The 23-foot cabin cruiser exploded and caught fire while being towed on Landshark Cove near Margaritaville, McKinnon told the news station. The fire was extinguished using a portable pump with assistance from Gainesville Fire’s Marine Rescue boat.

ExploreWhen someone is missing on Lake Lanier, this team takes a dangerous, emotional dive

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

