Flames erupted from a boat on Lake Lanier, injuring several people during the Fourth of July holiday, officials said.
It was around 7 p.m. when Hall County firefighters were called to Lanier Islands Parkway off McEver Road. The area is near Margaritaville at Lanier Islands.
Crews discovered five people injured and 5-foot flames engulfing the boat, according to fire department spokesperson Kimberlie Ledsinger.
Four victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and another was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon told Channel 2 Action News that there were actually seven victims, ranging in age from 5 to 45 years old. All were said to be stable.
The 23-foot cabin cruiser exploded and caught fire while being towed on Landshark Cove near Margaritaville, McKinnon told the news station. The fire was extinguished using a portable pump with assistance from Gainesville Fire’s Marine Rescue boat.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
