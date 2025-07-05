Flames erupted from a boat on Lake Lanier, injuring several people during the Fourth of July holiday, officials said.

It was around 7 p.m. when Hall County firefighters were called to Lanier Islands Parkway off McEver Road. The area is near Margaritaville at Lanier Islands.

Crews discovered five people injured and 5-foot flames engulfing the boat, according to fire department spokesperson Kimberlie Ledsinger.