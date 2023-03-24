Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey: On improving team psychology

This week’s question: The first team has a psychologist. How does that person work with young players to handle the mental ups and downs of professional soccer?

A: We consider the mental aspect of player health just as important as the physical side and have supplemented our support in player performance by the addition of a mental coach. We are continuing to build this area out, but have now implemented it into our overall curriculum after gradually building these practices with our first team over the last two years. These practices are far-ranging in nature, but deal with the mental preparation that comes with a variety of scenarios, such as setting expectations and standards of the team and individual, dealing with the pressures of certain moments, or with the natural successes and failures that come with being a professional athlete.