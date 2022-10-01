Atlanta United ‘devastated’ to not to make MLS playoffs

Atlanta United didn’t score until Josef Martinez slammed a bicycle kick in the 81st minute. It promptly gave up the winning goal four minutes later from a counter-attack after its own corner kick.

The team put only four of its 19 shots on goal despite spending the previous two weeks during the FIFA break working on its finishing. It created 17 chances.

“I think we had two very good weeks of training where the players did very well,” Pineda said. “And today we didn’t perform at that caliber. What I cannot complain about my players is giving up. What I cannot complain about my players is not putting the effort. So in that sense, I don’t blame the players. The fight was there. And that’s what I expect for the next game.”

Fullback Brooks Lennon said the players felt “devastated.”

“This is a club that should be making the playoffs every single year, no matter what the circumstances are,” he said. “I know we’ve had a lot of injuries this year. And things not go our way. But yeah, just everyone’s very disappointed. And I think it’s unacceptable for Atlanta United not to make playoffs.”

