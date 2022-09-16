Atlanta United confident before facing Philadelphia

Atlanta United has gained confidence partially because it has been able to use the same starting lineup in the past two games and partially because it has been more effective in the opponent’s third. It scored four goals against Toronto, three on set pieces, on 27 shots, 10 on goal and created 18 chances to Toronto’s six.

It scored one against Orlando despite having its lowest percentage of possession (45) this season and creating just seven chances to Orlando’s 16. Atlanta United still created several clear-cut opportunities, including one by Luiz Araujo that was cleared off the goal line.

“Well, that’s a stat that I don’t pay too much attention to,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “I think a good possession can lead into having more and better chances than the opponent which is the key, and which is our objective.”

Atlanta United can fall back on the experience of playing Philadelphia four games ago. The Union won 4-1, but it was a score that didn’t reflect the competitiveness of the game. Philadelphia took 22 shots to Atlanta United’s 18. Both put four on goal.

Sejdic said he thought that Philadelphia took advantage of some of the chaos that it can create from its pressure.

“It’s a team that is difficult, but that if we play up to our standard, and our our concentration is up to the same level to the last two games, I think we’re gonna be OK,” Pineda said.

