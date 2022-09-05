Atlanta United asks supporters to stay positive

Despite another dispiriting loss, this time 2-1 at Portland, Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon asked the team’s supporters to remain positive.
Sunday’s defeat at Providence Park dropped the team’s record to 8-12-9, including 1-9-5 on the road, and five points behind New England for the seventh and final playoff spot in the East with five games remaining.
The loss wasn’t surprising. The way the team played, almost emotionless, was eye-opening. It put only two shots on goal against a defense that had been struggling.
“Just don’t give up on us,” Lennon said. “We aren’t going to give up on ourselves. We still believe in ourselves to get wins at home, and that’s the most important part now is to prove to our fans that we are dedicated and believe in ourselves. Like I said earlier, we are going to give 110%. We are going to get back to the training ground and work as hard as possible this week. We will do everything we can do to finish out the year strong and continue to fight until the end and never give up.”
The team has taken only five points from its past five games. It has scored only 10 goals in those six games and given up 14 goals, including two penalty kicks to Portland.
“Well, probably right now after the game, the confidence level is not great for sure,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said Sunday. “It’s a moment where we need to try to analyze and reflect on what we can do better and come back with a better response next time. This is football. This is part of the game. We wish we could be in a different position and try to increase those energy levels or confidence levels, but we are not. Now, what happened tonight, we can’t do anything about it anymore. It’s in the past. We have to try to move on and continue with the next game.”
The next game will come against Toronto, one of the teams it is competing against for the final playoff spot.
Goalkeeper Raul Gudino, who made his first MLS start Sunday, said the team believes it will qualify for the playoffs.
“We have five finals left, five battles, and we have to fight them like that, try to take the maximum number of points possible and try to be higher in the table,” he said. “And then once in the playoffs, it’s a different competition.”
