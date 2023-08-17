Ask Garth Lagerwey: Favorite personal memento?

Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey will answer a question posed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution each week about the team, MLS or soccer in general.

This week’s question:

Q: Do you have any mementos from your playing career, and if so, what is your favorite?

A: While I haven’t kept much from my playing career, one item that comes to mind is one of my trading cards during my time with the Dallas Burn. My son – who wasn’t old enough to see me play – keeps it in his room, as he particularly likes the classic Dallas Burn logo with the fire-breathing horse logo that’s in the upper corner.

Previous questions

Process of loaning a player

Which schedule should MLS adopt

Logistics of road trips

What to make of some MLS rules

How Homegrown territories work

On hammering the Golden Spike

On how transfers work

On improving team psychology

On temporary concussion substitutions

