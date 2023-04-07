X

Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey: Hammering the Golden Spike

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey will answer a question posed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution each week about the team, MLS or soccer in general.

This week’s question:

Q: Who lines up the person who hammers the Golden Spike before a game, how long does it take and who decides who will do it?

A: The hammering of the Golden Spike is one of our marquee traditions on match day, serving as the unofficial kickoff for our supporters. Our marketing team does a fantastic job of attracting influential Atlantans in the space of art, music, culture, government and sport, and the tradition has evolved into a significant moment that carries a lasting memory tied to each match for our fans. As you may not know, (team owner) Arthur Blank is the only person to have hit the spike multiple times, so it takes a significant amount of planning and coordination to make sure we’re finding someone 17 times, or more, each season. I give our team a ton of credit for their meticulous time and effort in constantly finding a voice that is both influential and meaningful to the city of Atlanta every match.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Previous questions:

On how transfers work

On improving team psychology

On temporary concussion substitutions

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves could see much more of the Padres4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

It’s not too early to say Braves are NL powerhouse
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Reporters’ notebook: New Falcons defender’s film study on team’s new QB
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Sergio Garcia has testy exchange in interview after opening round of Masters
19h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Sergio Garcia has testy exchange in interview after opening round of Masters
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ newest voices, Brandon Gaudin and Kevin Kraus, settle in
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United heads to cramped confines of NYCFC
8m ago
Info to know: Atlanta United at NYCFC
4h ago
Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United at NYCFC
7h ago
Featured

Scott Stallings, the Atlanta realtor, enjoying Masters moment with the golfer who shares...
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
48m ago
What’s new at Truist Park for Braves’ 2023 season?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top