Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey: On temporary concussion substitutions

This week’s question: The Major League Soccer Players Association has come out as an advocate for allowing temporary subs for players who may have experienced concussions during games. What do you think about the idea, and how could it be implemented?

A: “Player health and safety will always be a priority for our club, and thus, we are in favor of a rule that would allow for temporary concussion substitutions. I know MLS supports this initiative as well, as Commissioner (Don) Garber has recently stated. However, it must be implemented by FIFA and with the International Football Association Board, which rejected a trial rule implementation in January. We were disappointed by that ruling and will continue to advocate for implementing this rule into our game.”