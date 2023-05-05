X

Ask Garth Lagerwey: Scheduling logistics of road trips

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey will answer a question posed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution each week about the team, MLS or soccer in general.

This week’s question:

Q: How far in advance does the team schedule the logistics for a road game, who does it, and what is one thing that must be done that people may not realize is vital to helping the team try to win?

A: There are a lot of different factors in play that can vary, based on the competition we’re in. But for league games, for example, MLS is responsible for securing lodging and transportation for traveling teams in each market once the schedule is released. From there, it’s on the individual team to coordinate an exact itinerary with the individual entities (airplane, bus, hotel, etc.) and express any traveling needs it may have. For us, that’s handled by our team administrator, Manny Tejeda, and typically occurs a month out from each game. But it’s a team effort that requires our coaching, medical and sports-science staffs to weigh in for what’s best for the players. For example, as a team, we’ve determined that we want to maximize time at home, so we’ll fly out immediately after the match, regardless of the time, whereas some teams may choose to fly back the next morning. And, in general, that’s something new that the league has implemented to allow for chartered flights for all matches.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

