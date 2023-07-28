Ask Garth Lagerwey: Process of loaning a player

Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey will answer a question posed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution each week about the team, MLS or soccer in general.

This week’s question:

Q: What is the process of loaning a player? What are the steps?

A: It starts with identifying a player internally – typically someone younger – who needs an opportunity to further his development by playing in matches. Once you’ve identified the player, you source clubs who have a need at that position and that ideally have a good coach, a good system, a good organization, etc. If you’re able to get the player out on loan, I have typically seen players benefit greatly from that opportunity because the playing time has given them a chance to develop and overcome adversity while being out out of their comfort zone.

