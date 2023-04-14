Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey: How Homegrown territories work

This week’s question: Can you explain how Homegrown territories in MLS work, and how Atlanta United scouts those territories?

A: Each team has a designated Homegrown territory that is regulated by MLS and will vary in size based on market. For the most part, territories consist of a 75-mile radius from a respective city or, in some cases like ours, an entire state. A recent change to the system is an implementation of a protected list, where MLS teams protect 45 of its own academy players, plus nine other players from within its territory. Aside from that, players can be recruited freely. For Atlanta United, we will prioritize our region when it comes to youth development, evidenced by the fact that the State of Georgia is an extremely fertile area for developing young athletes.