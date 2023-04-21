Ask Garth Lagerwey: What to make of some MLS rules?

Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey will answer a question posed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution each week about the team, MLS or soccer in general.
This week’s question:
Q: What MLS rule that’s idiosyncratic to the league most helps the teams build rosters, and which rule do you wish could either be tweaked or eliminated?
A: I think having roster spots 25 through 30 dedicated to youth development is important. Teams in this league have consistently produced young players, and dedicating six off-roster spots ensures development opportunities without impacting the senior roster.
As for tweaking, I would say our club finds itself in an unusual position where the Young Designated Player rule may present a challenge soon. As you know, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Luiz Araújo are our full DPs. We also have three U22 players in Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Erik Lopez. Unless your third Designated Player is a Young DP (23 years old or younger) you can only have one U22 player. So, if we’re in the position where we have to replace Thiago Almada, who is currently a Young DP, we would only be able to replace him with another Young DP – unless we move two U22 players. Ultimately, it will be extremely difficult to find a player in the middle of the season to fit into the Young DP category who can also replace such an important player in the team.
Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule
Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1
March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1
March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0
March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1
March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1
April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0
April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1
April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2
April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox
May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.
May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.
May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1
June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox
July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.
July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA
