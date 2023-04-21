BreakingNews
Atlanta City Council member calls for DOJ investigation into police shooting of protester
X

Ask Garth Lagerwey: What to make of some MLS rules?

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey will answer a question posed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution each week about the team, MLS or soccer in general.

This week’s question:

Q: What MLS rule that’s idiosyncratic to the league most helps the teams build rosters, and which rule do you wish could either be tweaked or eliminated?

A: I think having roster spots 25 through 30 dedicated to youth development is important. Teams in this league have consistently produced young players, and dedicating six off-roster spots ensures development opportunities without impacting the senior roster.

As for tweaking, I would say our club finds itself in an unusual position where the Young Designated Player rule may present a challenge soon. As you know, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Luiz Araújo are our full DPs. We also have three U22 players in Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Erik Lopez. Unless your third Designated Player is a Young DP (23 years old or younger) you can only have one U22 player. So, if we’re in the position where we have to replace Thiago Almada, who is currently a Young DP, we would only be able to replace him with another Young DP – unless we move two U22 players. Ultimately, it will be extremely difficult to find a player in the middle of the season to fit into the Young DP category who can also replace such an important player in the team.

Previous questions:

How Homegrown territories work

On hammering the Golden Spike

On how transfers work

On improving team psychology

On temporary concussion substitutions

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover16h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Bradley’s Buzz: It doesn’t get better than Braves-Astros
3h ago

Credit: AP

AJC’s final mock NFL draft: Falcons to select Lukas Van Ness
17h ago

Kris Medlen debuts as Braves analyst for Bally Sports this weekend
22h ago

Kris Medlen debuts as Braves analyst for Bally Sports this weekend
22h ago

Credit: Taj'h Butler

Linebacker Tah’j Butler commits to Georgia Tech
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Jackson/Atlanta United

Santiago Sosa trying to work his way into Atlanta United 11
23h ago
How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
Atlanta United working to stop late breakdowns
Featured

Credit: Various

Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
20h ago
A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
13h ago
Murder of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ nephew recounted in Oxygen’s ‘The Real Murders of...
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top