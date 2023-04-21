Ask Garth Lagerwey: What to make of some MLS rules?

A: I think having roster spots 25 through 30 dedicated to youth development is important. Teams in this league have consistently produced young players, and dedicating six off-roster spots ensures development opportunities without impacting the senior roster.

As for tweaking, I would say our club finds itself in an unusual position where the Young Designated Player rule may present a challenge soon. As you know, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Luiz Araújo are our full DPs. We also have three U22 players in Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Erik Lopez. Unless your third Designated Player is a Young DP (23 years old or younger) you can only have one U22 player. So, if we’re in the position where we have to replace Thiago Almada, who is currently a Young DP, we would only be able to replace him with another Young DP – unless we move two U22 players. Ultimately, it will be extremely difficult to find a player in the middle of the season to fit into the Young DP category who can also replace such an important player in the team.