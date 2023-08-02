Analysis: What Atlanta United’s transfer moves mean

Atlanta United’s transfer window closed Wednesday with four players added, three possibly to become starters quickly, as the team looks to strengthen its playoff position.

It confirmed Wednesday the purchase of winger Saba Lobjanidze and the loan of winger Xande Silva. They join central midfielder Tristan Muyumba and striker Jamal Thiare, who were added earlier. The team traded left fullback Andrew Gutman, sold right winger and Designated Player Luiz Araujo, and loaned defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra earlier in the window.

Lobjanidze, a 28-year-old native of the country of Georgia who played in Turkey for Hatayspor, is considered the biggest acquisition because he is a DP and will be expected to replace Araujo. He is expected to play on the left wing. His contract is through the 2026 season.

“Saba brings international quality and experience having played in World Cup and UEFA Euro qualifying in addition to top leagues in Europe,” Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club.

Each player in the quartet brings experience from playing in a combined hundreds of matches in Europe as Atlanta United tries to secure at least a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. The Five Stripes are in seventh place with 10 matches remaining. Their next match is at Seattle on Aug. 20. Muyumba has received his work visa and has played in a match. The others can’t train with the team until they receive their visas.

Combined, the players didn’t cost Atlanta United much. Lobjanidze’s transfer fee was the highest but low enough that his contract can be bought down below the DP threshold using allocation money during the offseason to open the DP slot so that the team can sign another player.

In addition to bringing more experience at a low cost, the additions signal two things: It appears that manager Gonzalo Pineda is considering switching the formation back to using two centerbacks, instead of three he has used the past few matches, and he wants more in the attack from the wingers and back-up striker.

Though the team ranks among the highest-scoring in MLS with 42 goals, almost half of those goals have come from two players, striker Giorgos Giakoumakis (10 goals) and attacking midfielder Thiago Almada (eight).

Its wingers, Derrick Etienne, Edwin Mosquera, Tyler Wolff, Machop Chol, when the team has played with four at the back, have been inconsistent.

Etienne, the prized free-agent signing, has yet to score in 19 appearances. He has lost his starting job, and Mosquera has become Pineda’s first choice off the bench. However, Mosquera has yet to score in 81 appearances as a pro.

Wolff has scored four goals, but bounces between starting and coming off the bench and playing either as a winger or as an attacking midfielder.

The coaching staff views Machop Chol as a utility player, capable of being used as a sub almost anywhere other than on the back line.

When using a 4-2-3-1 formation, which Pineda used in the team’s first 21 matches across all competitions, the team hasn’t gotten a goal from a winger since Wolff scored against NYCFC on June 21. The wingers combined for nine goals in the first 21 matches.

Caleb Wiley, who scored two of the nine goals when he was a winger, will be needed to play left fullback if Pineda reverts to using a back four, or wingback if Pineda keeps the back five. Wiley’s goal against Orlando three matches ago came with him playing as a wingback. Brooks Lennon has three goals, all scored as a wingback or fullback, will be needed to play right fullback in a back four, or wingback in a back five.

The traditional wingers, not including when Wiley and Lennon have played as wingbacks, have combined for four assists.

Enter Lobjanidze and Silva.

Lobjanidze has scored 69 goals with 57 assists in 288 appearances as a pro. He can play on either wing. Silva, whose loan can become a purchase, has scored 25 goals with nine assists in 172 appearances.

“He is a versatile attacker who will provide more competition on the wing and has the ability to play anywhere across the front three,” Bocanegra said in a statement from the club.

Thiare will compete with Miguel Berry, who has one goal, as Giakoumakis’ backup or as a late addition to the attack. Thiare has scored 61 goals in 227 appearances as a pro.

“He’s a veteran striker who has been a proven goal scorer throughout his career, and we’re looking forward to having him bolster our attack,” Bocanegra said in a statement from the club.

Muyumba already has become a starter and is expected to work with Almada in orchestrating the attack that should feature the other new signees. Muyumba played as a central midfielder in the Leagues Cup loss to Cruz Azul and performed well, according to Pineda.

“You saw what he can bring: a physical guy that changes the pace, can play simple but also can dribble past people; his decision-making is very good,” he said.

