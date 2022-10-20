Reviewing Atlanta United’s season: Fullbacks

Centerbacks

This installment looks at the fullbacks. It was a group that, when healthy showed a great deal of promise. Unfortunately, injuries affected the group. At one point midseason, three fullbacks were out because of injuries. (Stats provided by fbref.com.)

Andrew Gutman

He appeared in 25 matches, including 22 starts. He became a fan favorite because of his willingness to go forward and attack. He played mostly as a fullback, but also appeared as a centerback. His aggressiveness also resulted in him playing as a faux striker during games. He is under contract for next season.

Goals: Four

Assists: Two

Expected assists: 1.4

Key passes: 15

Completed crosses into penalty box: Eight

Successful passing percentage: 79.7

Shot creating actions: 41

Progressive carries into opponent’s final third: 28

-

Brooks Lennon

He appeared in 25 matches, including 22 starts. There may not be a more polarizing figure on the team among its supporters. Some lament that he’s not former player Julian Gressel. Others point to the fact that he creates chances. Someone needs to take advantage of them. The team has an option on his contract for next season.

Goals: Two

Assists: Seven

Expected assists: 7.2

Key passes: 69

Completed crosses into penalty box: 24

Successful passing percentage: 78.4

Shot creating actions: 96

Progressive carries into opponent’s final third: 44

-

Ronald Hernandez

He appeared in 13 matches, including 11 starts. He is under contract for next season.

Goals: Zero

Assists: Zero

Expected assists: 0.4

Key passes: Five

Completed crosses into penalty box: One

Successful passing percentage: 83.4

Shot creating actions: 15

Progressive carries into opponent’s final third: 19

-

Caleb Wiley

The Homegrown signee appeared in 26 matches, including 18 starts. He showed an aggressiveness that belies his age (17). He wasn’t expected to appear in so many games but stepped in because of injuries. He also played as a left wing. He is under contract for next season.

Goals: One

Assists: Two

Expected assists: 2.1

Key passes: 19

Completed crosses into penalty box: Eight

Successful passing percentage: 78.4

Shot creating actions: 40

Progressive carries into opponent’s final third: 19

-

Aiden McFadden

He appeared in 11 matches, including eight starts. He was called up from Atlanta United 2 when Lennon and Hernandez sustained their injuries. The former striker performed well, considering they were his first appearances in MLS.

Goals: Zero

Assists: Zero

Expected assists: 1.2

Key passes: 9

Completed crosses into penalty box: One

Successful passing percentage: 75.7

Shot creating actions: 14

Progressive carries into opponent’s final third: 14

-

-

