Reviewing Atlanta United’s season: Goalkeepers

Collectively, they averaged 1.53 goals against, a .617 saves percentage, which was the worst in MLS, and had a .176 clean-sheet percentage and six clean sheets. Its post-shot expected goals of 47.6 was close to the league’s average. Opponent scored 12 goals from corner kicks, which was tied for second-most in the league.

Brad Guzan

He made seven starts before suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon that ended his season.

Team record: 3-2-2.

Goals against (average): 9 (1.32).

Clean sheets: 2.

Post-shot expected goals: 7.3.

The team missed his leadership on the field following his injury against Cincinnati. He was a constant presence at the training ground and attended the home matches and several road matches. He is under contract for next season.

Bobby Shuttleworth

He made seven appearances, including six starts, before abruptly retiring.

Team record: 1-3-2.

Goals against (average): 9 (1.45).

Clean sheets: 1.

Post-shot expected goals: 11.1.

He didn’t appear to have a lot of confidence, as evidenced by him catching only 4.3% of the crosses that came into the penalty box. Guzan caught 10%.

Rocco Rios Novo

Rios Novo is on loan from Lanus in Argentina.

Team record: 4-6-5.

Goals against (average): 27 (1.74).

Clean sheets: 2.

Post-shot expected goals: 22.6.

Rios Novo became the starter after Shuttleworth’s retirement. He showed a lot of potential, but at times his inexperience, such as the free kick scored by Orlando, was obvious.

Raul Gudino

He was signed as a free agent. The team has an option on his contract for next season.

Team record: 2-3-1.

Goals against (average): 7 (1.27).

Clean sheets: 2.

Post-shot expected goals: 6.6.

x

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on twitter @dougrobersonajc, or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

August 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

August 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

August 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

August 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2

August 28 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2

August 31 Philadelphia 4, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 4 Portland 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 10 Atlanta United 4, Toronto 2

Sept. 14 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 0

Sept 17 Atlanta United 0 Philadelphia 0

Oct. 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 9 NYCFC 2, Atlanta United 1