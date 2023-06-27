Atlanta United’s summer transfer window about to open

The summer transfer windows are about to open in leagues around the world.

Atlanta United will be active.

President Garth Lagerwey and manager Gonzalo Pineda have said numerous times that the team will be bringing in players.

The team already has sent out one player, has another hovering over the checkout scanner and may be selling or trading a few more.

Here is info to know:

When do windows open? The MLS window, when its teams can sign players, will open July 5. Many leagues in Europe can sign international players as early as July 1. That includes England’s Premier League, France’s Ligue 1, Germany’s Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A. The window opens in Spain’s La Liga on July 3. The MLS window closes Aug. 2, and most European windows will remain open until Sept. 1.

Who is on the way out?

Luiz Araujo: Atlanta United already has sold winger Araujo to Flamengo for a reported $10 million, which recouped most of the transfer cost it paid to sign him from Lille in the summer of 2021. It also opened a Designated Player slot, senior slot and international slot. It also freed the money spent on his transfer fee and salary, which were prorated over the length of his contract. He had the highest salary on the team, at $4,483,333.

Marcelino Moreno: Atlanta United reportedly agreed to sell winger/midfielder Moreno to Coritiba in Brazil for $1.5 million. It purchased him for $6.9 million from Lanus in the summer of 2020. Moreno’s salary was being covered by Coritiba. What’s left of his transfer fee was amortized over what remained of his contract. Once the sale goes through, it will open a senior slot and international slot.

Who may be on the way out?

Thiago Almada: Lagerwey and vice president Carlos Bocanegra have said that the expectation is that Almada will be with the team for the season in its attempt to win its second MLS Cup. What else would they say? If the team gets an offer it can’t refuse, and one Almada likes, it will be hard to keep him until the winter window opens. His transfer fee is expected to surpass the MLS record $27 million set by Atlanta United when it sold Miguel Almiron after the 2018 season. His contract is through 2026. His salary is $2,332,000 and the transfer fee paid to Velez Sarsfield was $16 million. If he is sold, it will open an international slot, senior slot and a Designated Player slot whose use will determine if the club has its maximum three Under-22 Initiative slots, all of which are being used by Franco Ibarra, Santiago Sosa and Erik Lopez. Technically, the team has four. Please read the next paragraph.

Here is the MLS rule, from its website:

“If a Club elects to sign a third Designated Player, the number of U22 Initiative Slots would be impacted in the following way:

If the third Designated Player is a Young Designated Player, the club will have all three U22 Initiative Slots.

If the third Designated Player is age 24 or older, yet is at, or below, Maximum Targeted Allocation Money Amount ($1,651,250), the club will have all three U22 Initiative Slots.

If the third Designated Player is age 24 or older and is above Maximum Targeted Allocation Money Amount ($1,651,250), the club will have one U22 Initiative Slot.”

Edwin Mosquera: His loan to Defensa y Justicia was canceled, and he was brought back, but most likely he will be going back out on a loan or transfer because the team doesn’t have a slot available that conforms to MLS roster rules. He has a salary of $412,000.

Miles Robinson: The centerback arguably is the best one-on-one defender in CONCACAF. His contract expires at the end of the season. Atlanta United has had an offer out to him for more than a year. Robinson has yet to sign, saying he’s gambling on himself. It’s possible that Atlanta United could trade him to an MLS team that is badly in need of a defender. Or it’s possible the team could sell him to a team with that team hoping it can negotiate a new deal. Both seem unlikely but are possible. He has a salary of $1,437,500.

Santiago Sosa: The defensive midfielder hasn’t fulfilled the potential the club hoped when he was signed from River Plate before the 2021 season. His myriad injuries are a reason why. He sustained an ankle injury weeks ago that has prevented him from training with the team. He has fallen out of favor in the rotation and with the return of veteran Ozzie Alonso, is surplus to needs. But a team has to want him for Atlanta United to trade him. He has a salary of $693,100. His contract is through 2025.

Caleb Wiley: The Homegrown signee made his first appearance for the U.S. men’s national team earlier this year. He has proved adept as a fullback or winger. It seems only a matter of time before a club in Europe makes a bona fide offer. His contract is through 2026, so club won’t be in a hurry.

What positions may be strengthened?

Central midfield: The club’s future at the position is Ajani Fortune. Its present is Matheus Rossetto or Amar Sejdic. The offense seems to move better when Sejdic is starting, but there is still much room for improvement. A TAM- or DP-level central midfielder could be a difference-maker. Yes, Rossetto is a TAM-level player, but it’s clear that he will not be a player whose instincts are to move the ball down the field. He has two assists in 77 appearances. His contract expires after this season.

Centerback: Robinson’s contract expires at season’s end. JuanJo Purata’s loan expires at season’s end. Luis Abram could be a starter, but he hasn’t shown that consistency yet. Noah Cobb is a Homegrown signee who has immense potential. The team may go ahead and try to sign a starter this window. Plus, with 35 goals allowed in 20 matches, it’s not like anyone has locked in a starting spot.

Winger: The team has Derrick Etienne, who has yet to score, Wiley, who has scored three goals, Tyler Wolff, who has scored four goals, Machop Chol, who has one goal, and Brooks Lennon, who has tied his career-high with seven assists. Wiley, Wolff and Chol are all Homegrowns. It could sign a proven player or it could roll with what it has to see what it may have for future seasons.

What does history tell us?

Bocanega’s past summer signings: His record of summer signings features some hits and some misses. The hits include Purata, Emerson Hyndman and Alan Franco. The misses include Jurgen Damm and Araujo. Bocanegra has been able to find starters. Marcelino Moreno came in and made a positive difference for the club in its playoff pursuit in 2020.

Largewey’s past summer signings: His most impact summer signings while at Seattle were striker Raul Ruidiaz in 2018 and midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro in 2016.

Taking a guess at what may happen

If the club ends up with two open Designated Player slots, I think it likely will use one this summer on the best available player at the most reasonable price and holds onto the other until the winter window. By then, it likely will have cleared more than $11 million in salaries with the sales of Araujo, Almada, Moreno and Sosa, the expiring contracts of Robinson and Rossetto and the loan of Purata ending, among possible moves. Lagerwey and Bocanegra will have a very good idea of roster strengths and weaknesses and the moneys available.

As for the signings that Lagerwey and Pineda have said will be arriving, look for the team to strengthen its spine with a central midfielder and centerback. It is scoring more than enough goals. Stopping the other team from scoring is the problem.

