Atlanta United’s roster, with player categories and contract lengths

Atlanta United released its roster for the beginning of the 2023 MLS season Friday, which was the deadline for each team to become roster compliant, per league rules.
Atlanta United will open its season hosting San Jose on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Its roster includes contract end dates, including any option years. It doesn’t include how many option years there may be for each player.
Note: HG: Homegrown designation; INTL: occupies International slot; DP: Designated Player; TAM: Targeted Allocation Money; U22: Under-22 Initiative.
SENIOR
Player, Designation, Contract end
Luis Abram, TAM, INTL, 2026
Thiago Almada, Young DP, INTL, 2026
Ozzie Alonso, 2023
Luiz Araujo, DP, INTL, 2026
Miguel Berry, 2023
Derrick Etienne, TAM, 2027
Giorgos Giakoumakis, DP, INTL, 2026
Andrew Gutman, 2024
Brad Guzan, 2025
Ronald Hernandez, INTL, 2025
Franco Ibarra, U22, 2025
Brooks Lennon, TAM, 2026
Erik Lopez, U22, 2025
JuanJo Purata, INTL, 2023 (on loan)
Miles Robinson, TAM, 2023
Matheus Rossetto, TAM, 2023
Santiago Sosa, U22, 2025
Quentin Westberg, 2023
(18 of 20 slots occupied)
SUPPLEMENTAL
Clement Diop, 2024
Aiden McFadden, 2024
Amar Sejdic, 2025
Machop Chol, HG, 2025
Jackson Conway, HG, 2024
Caleb Wiley, HG, 2026
Tyler Wolff, HG. 2025
Noah Cobb, HG, 2027
Ajani Fortune, HG, 2026
ON LOAN
These players don’t occupy a roster slot:
Ezequiel Barco, 2023
Erik Centeno, 2026
Justin Garces, 2025
Efrain Morales, 2025
Marcelino Moreno, 2025
Edwin Mosquera, 2026
Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule
Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.
March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox
March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.
March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox
May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.
May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.
May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1
June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox
July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.
July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA
