Atlanta United’s roster, with player categories and contract lengths

Player, Designation, Contract end

Luis Abram, TAM, INTL, 2026

Thiago Almada, Young DP, INTL, 2026

Ozzie Alonso, 2023

Luiz Araujo, DP, INTL, 2026

Miguel Berry, 2023

Derrick Etienne, TAM, 2027

Giorgos Giakoumakis, DP, INTL, 2026

Andrew Gutman, 2024

Brad Guzan, 2025

Ronald Hernandez, INTL, 2025

Franco Ibarra, U22, 2025

Brooks Lennon, TAM, 2026

Erik Lopez, U22, 2025

JuanJo Purata, INTL, 2023 (on loan)

Miles Robinson, TAM, 2023

Matheus Rossetto, TAM, 2023

Santiago Sosa, U22, 2025

Quentin Westberg, 2023

(18 of 20 slots occupied)

SUPPLEMENTAL

Clement Diop, 2024

Aiden McFadden, 2024

Amar Sejdic, 2025

Machop Chol, HG, 2025

Jackson Conway, HG, 2024

Caleb Wiley, HG, 2026

Tyler Wolff, HG. 2025

Noah Cobb, HG, 2027

Ajani Fortune, HG, 2026

ON LOAN

These players don’t occupy a roster slot:

Ezequiel Barco, 2023

Erik Centeno, 2026

Justin Garces, 2025

Efrain Morales, 2025

Marcelino Moreno, 2025

Edwin Mosquera, 2026

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA