NFL draft day 2: Will Falcons trade up to get QB Malik Willis?

There were a rash of trades in the middle of the first round. The Falcons had offers to trade back into the first round, but didn’t consider any of them serious.

“I mean, we always answer our phone, and obviously people call and want to know if you want to get back in,” Fontenot said. “But we felt like -- we weigh everything and we talk about how much things would cost. We’ll do the same thing (Friday). We had those discussions, but we felt comfortable to be patient and get rolling (Friday).”

After trading Matt Ryan this offseason for a third-round pick, Fontenot was asked if they considered a quarterback with the eighth overall pick.

“Same way, we consider all the other positions,” Fontenot said. “We took the best player off the board.”

The process will be similar for the second day of the draft.

“We basically have the players stacked and we’ll sit down and go through them and really talk about our stack,” Fontenot said. “We’ll make those phone calls like we always do with the teams in front of us and the teams behind us and gather that information.

Fontenot said they the weight the pro and cons of any moves.

“We are making a decision on these are players that are going to be there and these are players we expect and let’s weigh what it will cost to go up,” Fontenot said. “What we’ll gain to come back and just weigh all that out.”

On Saturday, the Falcons have four picks - round four (No. 114), round five (No. 151) and round six (No. 190 and No. 213).

