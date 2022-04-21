ajc logo
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral visited Falcons

Quarterback Matt Corral passes during a drill at Mississippi's Pro Day on March 23 in Oxford, Miss. Corral visited the Falcons on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Quarterback Matt Corral passes during a drill at Mississippi's Pro Day on March 23 in Oxford, Miss. Corral visited the Falcons on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
A list of top-30 visits and local day participants

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral, one of the top prospects at his position, visited the Falcons on Wednesday, the last day for teams to host top-30 visits before the upcoming NFL draft, which will be held next Thursday through Saturday.

After trading Matt Ryan to the Colts for a third-round pick, the Falcons have heavily scouted the quarterback group. The Falcons hold the eighth overall pick in the draft.

ExploreFalcons begin offseason program. ‘We don’t look at it as rebuilding year’

Corral, 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds, is ranked as the fourth-best quarterback in the draft behind Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder. He could be available when the Falcons pick in the second round.

Corral is a mobile quarterback with passing skills.

The Falcons also brought in Willis and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell for private visits.

They sent an entourage of more than 10 people to Cincinnati’s Pro Day and also interviewed Pickett at the NFL scouting combine.

The Falcons also heavily scouted quarterbacks last season before passing on Justin Fields and Mac Jones. With the fourth overall pick in 2021, they selected former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, who went on to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

ExploreGeorgia’s Lewis Cine one of the top safeties in NFL draft

The Falcons, who are rebuilding, signed quarterback Marcus Mariota to a modest two-year, $18.7 million deal. They also have Feleipe Franks on the roster and did not re-sign Josh Rosen or AJ McCarron, who were with the team during the 2021 season.

The Falcons have several needs in the draft, including wide receiver and pass rusher.

The Falcons also had Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton in for visits last week. Hamilton, who played at Marist, is considered the top safety in the draft, and Hinton is the son of former Falcons offensive lineman Chris Hinton.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton talks about growing up in metro Atlanta and being a fan of the Falcons.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Here’s a list of the players the Falcons have hosted or have been linked to during the pre-draft process:

TOP-30 VISITS

Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

Kalia Davis, DT, Central Florida

Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

DeAngelo Malone, DE, Western Kentucky

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Kenyon Green, OT, Texas A&M

Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB, Oregon

Sam Williams, OLB, Mississippi

Jaylon Jones, CB, Mississippi

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

LOCAL DAY VISITS

Chris Hinton, DL, Michigan

Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Jequez Ezzard, WR, Sam Houston/Howard

Josh Blackwell, CB, Duke

Jalen Virgil, WR, Appalachian State

Shamarious Gilmore, OL, Georgia State

Joey Blount, S, Virginia

Quez Jackson, LB, Georgia Tech

Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

Other players connected to the Falcons:

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Ja’Tyre Carter, OT, Southern

Roger Carter, TE, Georgia State

James Cook, RB, Georgia

Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Drake Jackson, DE, USC

Drake London, WR, USC

Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Justin Shaffer, OG, Georgia

Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Isaac Weaver, C, Old Dominion

Zamir White, RB, Georgia

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

