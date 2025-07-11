Editor’s note: This is the first of an eight-part position-by-position series analyzing the Falcons’ roster before the team reports for training camp July 23.
With running back Bijan Robinson leading the way, the Falcons finished sixth in the league in total yards last season.
With a better understanding of pro defenses, Robinson is hoping to help take the offense to No. 1 in the league. He said he’ll be ready to go when the Falcons report for training camp July 23 in Flowery Branch.
Robinson wants the Falcons to end their string of seven consecutive losing seasons.
“It’s not a want to; it’s we need to,” He said. “Everybody’s waiting for that to happen.”
Robinson said he plans to make sure the offense does it’s part.
“We finished sixth in the league in total yards (369.8 per game),” he said. “That’s not good enough. Sixth is not good enough. There were five other teams that were better than us. … We have to look ourselves in the mirror and say, ‘What do we need to do to become the offense that everybody talks about? The offense that everybody mimics?’”
Robinson said he believes the mission can be accomplished.
He finished with 304 carries for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He picked up 82 first downs rushing.
Robinson caught 61 of 72 targets for 431 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons rushed for 130.5 yards per game, which ranked 10th in the league.
Tyler Allgeier helped share some of the workload. He had 137 rushes for 644 yards (4.7 per carry) and three touchdowns. He picked up 43 first downs. He caught all 13 of his targets for 88 yards and two first downs.
Robinson normally watches film of other running backs over the offseason. This year he started scouting the defenses of the Falcons’ first 10 opponents, focusing on the movement of their linebackers.
“Doing it now and doing it early, taking those notes on the little things that I’m going to see throughout the season,” Robinson said. “I’ve been watching, like, the first 10 teams. I want to see how I’m going to use my run track and my routes on linebackers and DBs (defensive backs). I’ve been doing that a lot.”
Entering his third season, Robinson said he plans to take on more of a leadership role.
“Use my voice a little bit more,” he said. “Be more competitive with them.”
Robinson said he’s already written down his goals for the season, but didn’t want to share them.
“Being healthy for all of the games is one of them,” Robinson said.
He’s looking forward to playing with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Although Penix is a more traditional drop-back passer, Robinson wanted to discuss running quarterbacks like Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts.
“If you have a guy that can run and take a linebacker with him, that only opens up so much for us,” Robinson said. “Mike can run. He can run a 4.4. He can run. If he runs this year, I’m going to love it, because it will help me and Ty. It would help us a lot. Even if he scrambles out, that helps us out, too.”
Robinson has faced his share of loaded boxes (eight or more players) over his two NFL seasons.
“He might not have run a lot in college, but the dude is super explosive,” Robinson said. “So, I can’t wait to see it.”
Robinson also wants to make more explosive runs.
In 2024, he had only one run longer than 30 yards among 304 attempts, a 37-yard score against the Saints. Thirty-one players had at least two runs of more than 30 yards, and seven running backs had five or more.
The Falcons took Robinson to be a “home-run hitter,” according to former coach Arthur Smith. He has only two rushing TDs of longer than 30 yards (he also had a 71-yard reception for a score against the Saints in 2024).
“I study their movements all the time,” Robinson said of his offensive line. “I’ll (watch) every single linemen. See how they move. See how fast (they are). See if they are not as explosive, but are powerful. I’m looking at all of that stuff because, when it comes down to it, that’s how I’ve got to set their blocks up. That’s how I have to make them look good. That’s my job, to make them look good always.”
In addition to Robinson and Allgeier, the Falcons have running backs Carlos Washington Jr., Nathan Carter, Elijah Dotson and Jashaun Corbin on the roster.
“I want us to come together,” Robinson said. “There’s going to be new leaders in the (meeting) room. There are some new leaders in the room because some leaders left. But I think it’s important that we all just have a common goal in mind.”
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Projected depth chart heading into training camp
OFFENSE
QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick, Emory Jones
RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr., Nathan Carter, Elijah Dotson, Jashaun Corbin
WR: Drake London, Chris Blair, Jesse Matthews, Quincy Skinner Jr., Makai Polk
WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, David Sills V, Nick Nash, Dylan Drummond
SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew
TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano, Joshua Simon
TE: Charlie Woerner, Nikola Kalinic
LT: Jake Matthews, Brandon Parker, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Jordan Williams, Joshua Gray
LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson
C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Matthew Cindric
RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jack Nelson, Joey Fisher, Kilian Zierer
DEFENSE (4-2-5 Nickel)
DE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., DeAngelo Malone
DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Ta’Quon Graham, Simeon Barrow Jr.
DT: David Onyemata, Morgan Fox, Kentavious Street, LaCale London, Khalid Kareem
DE: Jalon Walker, Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, Zach Harrison
ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Josh Woods, Caleb Johnson
ILB: Divine Deablo, Troy Andersen, Malik Verdon, Nick Kubitz
LCB: A.J. Terrell, Kevin King, Natrone Brooks, Dontae Manning
RCB: Mike Hughes, Cobee Bryant, Lamar Jackson, Keith Taylor
NCB: Billy Bowman Jr., Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford
SS: Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, Josh Thompson
FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Younghoe Koo, Lenny Krieg
P: Bradley Pinion
LS: Liam McCullough
KR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud
PR: Jamal Agnew, Mike Hughes
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Real QBs of the NFC South: Baker Mayfield, Michael Penix Jr., Bryce Young, Tyler Shough?
Which quarterback in the NFL South will keep his team off the merry-go-round of mediocrity?
Reloaded Georgia lacks star power in SEC offensive unit rankings
Quarterback Gunner Stockton appears set to take over the offense in place of departed starter Carson Beck, bringing added mobility and a sense of toughness to the position.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law
Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.
From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia
MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm
Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.