ajc logo
X

Falcons begin offseason program. ‘We don’t look at it as rebuilding year’

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons’ offseason program opened Tuesday, beginning the monthslong buildup to the season. Cornerback A.J. Terrell and left tackle Jake Matthews, leaders on defense and offense, made it clear they believe in the direction of their franchise in transition.

There are new faces aplenty in Flowery Branch, most notably at quarterback, where Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan, the longtime face of the team. Mariota was present Tuesday, earning compliments from his new blindside protector.

ExploreFalcons’ Grady Jarrett not on hand for start of voluntary workouts

“We talked a little bit today and all good stuff,” Matthews said. “Great guy from what I’ve been able to see so far. The beginning of building that camaraderie and like, ‘Hey, we need to get the O-line and quarterbacks out weekly and go get dinner or something.’ Just stuff like that, those initial steps to building that teammate companionship that you have. Because I’ve noticed that the teams that are usually better were closer as a group. We do more stuff together, and we get along, and we all work hard and have the same ideals.”

Matthews admits it’s jarring to realize he’s the veteran of the team. The sixth overall pick in the 2014 draft, he’s now the longest-tenured Falcon. He understands the responsibility that bears as the organization undergoes a makeover. He and guard Chris Lindstrom are fixtures on an otherwise questionable offensive line that includes youngsters (Matt Hennessy, Jalen Mayfield, Drew Dalman) and players trying to find their way (Kaleb McGary and newcomer Germain Ifedi, who was a college teammate of Matthews).

Nobody expects much from the Falcons in 2022. The team will be commonly projected at the bottom of the NFC South and likely in the bottom five overall in the NFL. Matthews, as one would expect, stressed the team doesn’t see it that way. He rejected the notion of a rebuild before he was even asked.

ExploreFalcons sign Olamide Zaccheaus, announce deal with Vincent Taylor

“It’s exciting what we got going on here,” he said. “I’m really optimistic about what’s going on and the thing we’re building. We have high expectations for ourselves, there’s no doubt, this year. We don’t look at it as a rebuilding year or anything like that.”

Matthews continued, endorsing general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith and how their philosophies align with his. Discussing the team’s perception around the NFL, Matthews said the Falcons want opponents to identify them as a “physical, finishing, well-conditioned and doesn’t-let-up team.”

“It's exciting what we got going on here. I'm really optimistic about what's going on and the thing we're building. We have high expectations for ourselves, there's no doubt, this year. We don't look at it as a rebuilding year or anything like that."

- Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews

The defense likewise is experiencing significant change. The Falcons signed veteran cornerback Casey Hayward and linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Rashaan Evans, adding what they could while constrained by a salary-cap crunch. Hayward, a former Pro Bowl player, will play across Terrell to form a solid cornerback duo – and one possible strength on the team.

The Falcons are retooling their defense with Terrell, who won’t turn 24 until September, as a foundational piece. A quick glance at Terrell’s success, per Pro Football Focus: He surrendered 20 or fewer yards in 13 of 16 games played. He held quarterbacks to a league-low 47.5 passer rating and 43.9 completion percentage.

Terrell has only 30 games under his belt, working under three defensive coordinators (Raheem Morris and interim Jeff Ulbrich in 2020, Dean Pees in 2021) in that span. There’s plenty of room to grow.

“(The offseason program) actually helps for sure,” Terrell said. “My rookie year and then last year, we didn’t really have a real offseason. We had to Zoom. So not being able to see the faces and not being in the same meeting room, not being with the guys, it was a different ballgame. But now we get to see each other, get the lock in, ask questions and know about each other a little bit more.”

As the Falcons continue building their roster, there aren’t many known quantities. But they can take comfort in Terrell and Matthews, two players they believe can help guide them into their next successful era.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports (a Valdosta native can't stay away from football for too long, after all): MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks
D’Mari Johnson, 11, is fighting for his life after he was shot at the Golden Glide skating rink in DeKalb County on April 9. (Credit: The Cochran Firm)

Credit: The Cochran Firm

Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink 1h ago
Public defender Stephen Scarborough argues before the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Credit: Georgia Supreme Court

State Supreme Court considers attorney’s ‘conflicts’ in APS test-cheating appeal
1h ago
Major traffic disruptions are expected at night this week as construction on the new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 continues. (File photo by John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Northbound Ga. 400 will close Thursday and Friday nights at I-285
4h ago
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: Delta Air Lines has turned a corner as it starts filling middle seats again May 1, 2021 and looks for a travel rebound this summer. Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also had ranking changes in 2020. Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International's preliminary world airport traffic rankings. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China. However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O'Hare. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Delta sparks backlash for calling COVID-19 ‘ordinary seasonal virus’
5h ago
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: Delta Air Lines has turned a corner as it starts filling middle seats again May 1, 2021 and looks for a travel rebound this summer. Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also had ranking changes in 2020. Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International's preliminary world airport traffic rankings. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China. However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O'Hare. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Delta sparks backlash for calling COVID-19 ‘ordinary seasonal virus’
5h ago
A federal district judge allowed a lawsuit to proceed that aims to remove U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the ballot, alleging that the congresswoman's actions leading up to and on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, make her ineligible to serve under a provision in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal judge allows effort to disqualify Marjorie Greene from ballot to proceed
8h ago
The Latest
Falcons’ Jake Matthews on no Matt Ryan: ‘It’s definitely surreal’
6m ago
Falcons’ Grady Jarrett not on hand for start of voluntary workouts
45m ago
Lots of intrigue in 2022 NFL draft’s cornerback class, could include Falcons
3h ago
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top