Falcons begin offseason program. ‘We don’t look at it as rebuilding year’

“It’s exciting what we got going on here,” he said. “I’m really optimistic about what’s going on and the thing we’re building. We have high expectations for ourselves, there’s no doubt, this year. We don’t look at it as a rebuilding year or anything like that.”

Matthews continued, endorsing general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith and how their philosophies align with his. Discussing the team’s perception around the NFL, Matthews said the Falcons want opponents to identify them as a “physical, finishing, well-conditioned and doesn’t-let-up team.”

“It's exciting what we got going on here. I'm really optimistic about what's going on and the thing we're building. We have high expectations for ourselves, there's no doubt, this year. We don't look at it as a rebuilding year or anything like that." - Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews

The defense likewise is experiencing significant change. The Falcons signed veteran cornerback Casey Hayward and linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Rashaan Evans, adding what they could while constrained by a salary-cap crunch. Hayward, a former Pro Bowl player, will play across Terrell to form a solid cornerback duo – and one possible strength on the team.

The Falcons are retooling their defense with Terrell, who won’t turn 24 until September, as a foundational piece. A quick glance at Terrell’s success, per Pro Football Focus: He surrendered 20 or fewer yards in 13 of 16 games played. He held quarterbacks to a league-low 47.5 passer rating and 43.9 completion percentage.

Terrell has only 30 games under his belt, working under three defensive coordinators (Raheem Morris and interim Jeff Ulbrich in 2020, Dean Pees in 2021) in that span. There’s plenty of room to grow.

“(The offseason program) actually helps for sure,” Terrell said. “My rookie year and then last year, we didn’t really have a real offseason. We had to Zoom. So not being able to see the faces and not being in the same meeting room, not being with the guys, it was a different ballgame. But now we get to see each other, get the lock in, ask questions and know about each other a little bit more.”

As the Falcons continue building their roster, there aren’t many known quantities. But they can take comfort in Terrell and Matthews, two players they believe can help guide them into their next successful era.