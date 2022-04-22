BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies at court challenge on her candidacy
ajc logo
X

ICYMI: Links to the position-by-position NFL draft series

12/4/21 - Atlanta - Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) and Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) stop Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) for no gain in the second quarter of the SEC Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
12/4/21 - Atlanta - Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) and Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) stop Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) for no gain in the second quarter of the SEC Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- In case you missed one of the stories, below you’ll find the links to the entire 10-part position-by-position series leading to the NFL draft, which starts Thursday:

AJC’S 2022 POSITION-BY-POSITION SERIES

WIDE RECEIVERSFalcons need to upgrade weapons | Top 10 WRs

RUNNING BACKSPosition has become devalued in draft | Top 10 RBs

TIGHT ENDS Chigoziem Okonkwo survived heart condition | Top 10 TEs

OFFENSIVE LINEEx-UGA lineman Salyer points to wins in SEC trenches | Top 10 OL

QUARTERBACKS – Malik Willis now top QB prospect for NFL draft | Top 10 QBs

DEFENSIVE LINEGeorgia dominates D-line talk ahead of draft | Top 10 DL

LINEBACKERS Ex-UGA star Dean the latest test of play vs. measurables | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKSCincinnati’s Sauce Gardner or LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. | Top 10 CBs

SAFETIESGeorgia’ Lewis Cine will knock your block off | Top 10 Safeties

SPECIAL TEAMSSpecial-teams players attracting draft interest | Top 10 Special-teamers

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Former UGA running back James Cook has discussed his recent arrest with NFL teams during his time at the scouting combine.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene enters the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Rep. Greene is appearing at the hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

WATCH LIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies at court challenge on her candidacy2h ago
Family of security guard murdered outside of the restaurant where he worked speaks after arrest

Arrest in security guard’s killing ‘can never replace the hurt,’ family says
3h ago
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent
8h ago
A "now hiring" sign sits outside a DeKalb County Fire Rescue station in Dunwoody on Thursday, April 21, 2022. J. SCOTT TRUBEY

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Metro Atlanta sees strong job growth in March
7h ago
A "now hiring" sign sits outside a DeKalb County Fire Rescue station in Dunwoody on Thursday, April 21, 2022. J. SCOTT TRUBEY

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Metro Atlanta sees strong job growth in March
7h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will begin a series of debates on Sunday ahead of the May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary.

Credit: AJC

Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
7h ago
The Latest
Top 10 special-teams players in the 2022 NFL draft
6h ago
Falcons’ ready to make 2022 NFL draft moves
6h ago
Special-teams players attracting some NFL draft interest
7h ago
Featured
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent
8h ago
Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
7h ago
DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top