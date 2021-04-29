Falcons set to pick in the top 10 for the 25th time

“He calls me all night and I haven’t sleep the last couple of days and I figured out the reason why is because Kyle usually calls me at 11 o’clock and he’s gets my mind racing because he so excited and passionate about so much and he’s got that natural energy,” Fontenot said. “Dwaune and A.Rob have been excellent going through the process and their leadership in this department has been excellent.”

While the current administration may elect to select a quarterback, the franchise’s three best quarterbacks were selected in the top 10.

Steve Bartkowski was taken No. 1 overall in the 1975 draft and was the first player to lead the Falcons to the playoffs in 1978.

Michael Vick was selected No. 1 overall in 2001 and guided the Falcons to a NFC title game after the 2004 regular season.

Matt Ryan was selected third overall in the 2008 draft and became the second quarterback to guide the team to the Super Bowl. Chris Chandler guided the 1998 team to the Super Bowl before Ryan.

The list also includes Pro Football Hall of Famers in defensive end Claude Humphrey, who was picked third overall out of Tennessee State in 1968, and cornerback Deion Sanders, who was picked fifth overall out of Florida State in 1989.

But there were also some big misses in the top 10 for the Falcons.

Recently, the Associated Press, picked the selection of Auburn defensive end Aundray Bruce, No. 1 overall in 1988, as the worst pick in franchise history. He was over-hyped as the next Lawrence Taylor and never lived up to the billing.

However, he was a serviceable pro for 11 seasons. He played in 151 games and made 40 starts. He managed 32 career sacks. (Taylor finished with 132.5 career sacks).

In 1991, the Falcons selected cornerback Bruce Pickens third overall in the draft out of Nebraska. The master plan was for Pickens to line up across from Deion Sanders and they would lock down wide receivers in the old NFC West. He was cut in his third season with two career interceptions.

In 2007, the Falcons selected defensive end Jamaal Anderson with the eighth overall pick out of Arkansas. He was supposed to team up with John Abraham to give the Falcons a pass-rushing duo. Anderson ended up getting to big and had to move inside to tackle.

The Falcons passed on linebacker Patrick Willis (11th), running back Marshawn Lynch (12th) and cornerback Darrelle Revis (14th) to select Anderson.

Here’s look back at the picks and how they fared in the NFL:

1966: Tommy Nobis, Texas, MLB, 1 overall: Had a Pro Football Hall of Fame worthy career that covered 133 games. In March 2018, NFL.com named Nobis as the top Falcon not in the Hall of Fame. Nobis set an NFL record with his 294 tackles as a rookie. He was named the NFL defensive rookie of the year. Nobis played 11 seasons and went to five Pro Bowls. He was an all-decade selection in the 1960s, joining fellow middle backers Dick Butkus and Ray Nitschke, both of whom were first-ballot Hall of Famers.

1968: Claude Humphrey, Tennessee State, DE, third: In 2014, Humphrey became the first long-time member from the early days of the Falcons to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. He terrorized quarterbacks in the NFL and was a part of the Falcons’ “Grits Blitz” defense of 1977 that set an NFL record for fewest points allowed. Sack were not made an official statistic until after Humphrey’s retirement, but a film review of his career determined that he finished as the Falcons’ all-time leader with 94.5 sacks.

1969: George Kunz, Notre Dame, OL, second: Drafted behind USC running back O.J. Simpson, Kunz became an instant staple of the offensive line. He was a Pro Bowl selection his first season and finished his career with eight Pro Bowl selections over his 11-year career.

1971: Joe Profit, Louisiana-Monroe, RB, seventh: He made just seven starts over three seasons. He later got into politics.

1975: Steve Bartkowski, California, QB, first: Held all of the franchise’s passing records until Ryan came along. He is in the team’s Ring of Honor.

1976: Bubba Bean, Texas A&M, RB, ninth: His promising career was cut short by a torn ACL in 1977.

1977: Warren Bryant, Kentucky, OT, sixth: He was a solid pro with 94 career starts.

1980: Junior Miller, Nebraska, TE, seventh: He went to the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons in the league, but was out of the league after just five seasons. Miller previously held the franchise record for most receiving touchdowns by a rookie with nine. Calvin Ridley broke it with 10 in 2018.

1982: Gerald Riggs, Arizona State, RB, ninth: He went on to have a stellar career and is a member of the Ring of Honor.

1984: Rick Bryan, Oklahoma, DE, ninth: He won the NFC’s defensive rookie of the year award and had a solid nine-year career.

1985: Bill Fralic, Pittsburgh, OG, second: After a storied career for the Pitt Panthers, the three-time All-American was drafted by the Falcons. He started immediately at right guard and went to four Pro Bowls and was twice named to the All-Pro team. After 1992, he played one season with the Detroit Lions. He played in 132 NFL games, 131 as a starter.

1986: Tony Casillas, Oklahoma, DT, second: The Falcons like the Sooners. Since 1966, Atlanta has drafted more players from Oklahoma than any other school. Most notable was nose tackle Tony Casillas. Casillas spent five years in Atlanta, accumulating 478 tackles.

1988: Aundray Bruce, Auburn DE, first: The Falcons missed on three Hall of Famers who went after Bruce in the first round. Notre Dame wide receiver Tim Brown (sixth to Raiders), Miami wide receiver Michael Irvin (11th to Dallas) and Arizona State guard Randall McDaniel (19th to Minnesota).

1989: Deion Sanders, Florida State, CB, fifth: Prime Time put on a show in the NFL for five different teams on his way to Canton, Ohio.

1991: Bruce Pickens, Nebraska, CB, third: Played briefly for the Packers after his career never took off with the Falcons.

1992: Bob Whitfield, Stanford, OT, eighth: Went to one Pro Bowl and was a key member of the franchise’s first Super Bowl team in 1998 under coach Dan Reeves.

1993: Lincoln Kennedy, Washington, OT, ninth: After starting as a rookie, he lost his job the following season and was later traded to the Raiders. Falcons gave up on him too soon. He went on to start eight seasons for the Raiders and made the Pro Bowl three times and was named All-Pro once.

2001: Michael Vick, Virginia Tech, QB, first: He led the Falcons to a historic playoff win at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field and had them in position to reach the Super Bowl before his career was derailed by a federal dog fighting investigation.

2004: DeAngelo Hall, Virginia Tech, CB, eighth: After four seasons and two Pro Bowl trips, he was traded to the Raiders. He went on to play 11 more seasons in the league.

2007: Jamaal Anderson, Arkansas, DE, eighth: He finished with 7.5 career sacks.

2008: Matt Ryan, Boston College, QB, third: Became the second quarterback to take the franchise to the Super Bowl after the 2016 season.

2011: Julio Jones, Alabama, WR, sixth: Holds all of the team’s receiving records, surpassing Roddy White.

2014: Jake Matthews, Texas A&M, OT, sixth: Started at left tackle as a rookie and has been to one Pro Bowl.

2015: Vic Beasley, Clemson, DE, eighth: Had one spectacular season in 2016 when he had 15.5 sacks and won the league’s Deacon Jones award.

